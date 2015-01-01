पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एमएम इंटर कॉलेज में जश्ने गौसुलवारा का हुआ कार्यक्रम:गौसे आजम की जीवनी ईमानवालों के लिए प्रेरणा जीवनभर सबको सही राह दिखाया: मुफ्ती फारूक

भागलपुर23 मिनट पहले
11वीं शरीफ के मौके पर गुरुवार को मुस्लिम माइनोरिटी इंटर कॉलेज में जश्ने गौसुलवारा का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम का आगाज हाफिज गुलजार ने तिलावत-ए-क़ुरान पाक से किया। मौके पर मुफ्ती मौलाना फारूख आलम अशरफी ने कहा कि हजरत गौसे आजम रहमतुल्लाह अलैह अपने वक्त के बहुत बड़े बुजुर्ग और पीर थे।

वही वह अपने जमाने के बहुत बड़े आलिम भी थे। बड़े बड़े उलेमा आप की खिदमत में रहते थे और आपसे इल्म हासिल करते थे। उन्होंने अपनी सारी जिंदगी लोगों को सीधा रास्ता बताने और अल्लाह तक पहुंचाने का काम किया। उनकी जीवनी ईमानवालों के लिए प्रेरणा स्रोत है। मुफ्ती फारूख ने कहा कि आज लोग दीन-ए-इस्लाम से दूर होते जा रहे हैं।

दुनिया के लालच में फंस कर रह गये हैं। कार्यक्रम में हाफिज गुलजार ने एक से बढ़कर एक नातिया कलाम पेश कर लोगों का दिल जीत लिया। संचालन इमरान अशर्फी ने किया। मौके पर कॉलेज के सचिव शहाबुद्दीन वर्दी खान, एमएम डिग्री कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. सलाहउद्दीन अहसन, मो. इस्लाम, एमइसी के महासचिव डॉ. फारूख अली, मौलाना निसार आलम अशरफी, काजिम अशरफी, इंटर कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. तबरेज अहमद, एमएम डिग्री कॉलेज के सचिव मोकार्रम अली खान, अध्यक्ष सैय्यद सरवर अली हाशमी, मोहम्मद महमूद, प्राचार्य मोहम्मद शहबाज, मोहम्मद बबलू आदि मौजूद थे।

