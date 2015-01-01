पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिजल्ट एनालिसिस:जदयू के हाथ से निकल गया नाथनगर भागलपुर सीट पर खुद ही हार गई भाजपा

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले में भाजपा-राजद ने चार-चार पर लड़ा चुनाव, कांग्रेस व जदयू तीन-तीन पर उतरी
  • कहलगांव में पिता की विरासत को नहीं बचा पाए कांग्रेस के शुभानंद मुकेश

जिले की सात विधानसभा सीटाें के नतीजे आने के साथ भागलपुर जिले के सियासी समीकरण बदल गए हैं। यहां सबसे अधिक भाजपा ने तीन, जदयू ने दाे, कांग्रेस और राजद ने एक-एक सीट पर जीत हासिल की है। भागलपुर विधानसभा सीट से भाजपा फिर से हार गई। जबकि बिहपुर और पीरपैंती सीट राजद के हाथ से निकल गई।

जबकि 15 साल से कब्जा जमाए जदयू के हाथ से नाथनगर भी इस बार निकल गया। कांग्रेस कहलगांव की सीट हार गई। जिले में सबसे खराब प्रदर्शन राजद-कांग्रेस और इसके बाद जदयू का रहा है। राजद चार सीट बिहपुर, गाेपालपुर, पीरपैंती और नाथनगर से चुनाव लड़ा, जिसमें केवल नाथनगर सीट पर जीत हासिल की। इसके अलावा कांग्रेस ने भागलपुर, कहलगांव और सुल्तानगंज से चुनाव लड़ा, जिसमें से केवल भागलपुर सीट पर जीत हासिल की। जदयू सुल्तानगंज, नाथनगर और गाेपालपुर से चुनाव लड़ा, इसमें नाथनगर सीट पर हार का सामना करना। सबसे आगे भाजपा रही। भाजपा चार सीटाें भागलपुर, कहलगांव, पीरपैंती और बिहपुर से चुनाव लड़ी। इनमें से तीन सीटाें पर जीत हासिल की और केवल भागलपुर सीट पर हार का सामना करना पड़ा। इसके साथ ही अब विभिन्न राजनीतिक पार्टी हार की समीक्षा में जुट गई है। भास्कर ने भी इसकी ग्राउंड पर पड़ताल की, आइए जानें कहां से काैन पार्टी किन कारणाें से हारी।

भाजपा तीन, जदयू दो, राजद और कांग्रेस ने एक-एक सीट पर जीत हासिल की

सुल्तानगंज : पांच साल तक क्षेत्र से गायब रहे कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी
सुल्तानगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र में इस बार मुख्य मुकाबला जदयू के ललित नारायण मंडल और कांग्रेस के ललन यादव के बीच था। यहां से कांग्रेस हार गई, जबकि जदयू काे जीत मिली। यहां कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी काे हारने के पीछे बड़ा कारण यह रहा कि ये कभी क्षेत्र में सक्रिय रहे ही नहीं। पांच साल पहले निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़े थे और हारने के बाद पांच साल तक गायब हाे गए। फिर टिकट लेकर ही यहां इस बार आए। कांग्रेस पार्टी भी क्षेत्र में सक्रिय नहीं रही। जनता के मुद्दे पर न धरना न प्रदर्शन। हार के पीछे दूसरा कारण यह है कि राजद के वाेट बैंक में लाेजपा प्रत्याशी ने सेंधमारी की।

2015 में भागलपुर जिले के सातों विधानसभा में महागठबंधन का कब्जा था। राजद, कांग्रेस और जदयू का गठबंधन था।

2020 में भागलपुर जिले की पांच सीट पर एनडीए ने और दो सीट पर महागठबंधन ने कब्जा जमाया।

नाथनगर : लाेजपा की सेंधमारी से 15 साल पुराना जदयू का किला ढहा
इस विधानसभा सीट पर जदयू का 15 साल से कब्जा रहा। इस बार मैदान में जदयू के लक्ष्मीकांत मंडल और राजद के अली अशरफ सिद्दीकी थे। जबकि लाेजपा के अमर कुशवाहा भी चुनाव लड़ रहे थे। यहां जदयू में टिकट काे लेकर कई दावेदार थे। लक्ष्मीकांत मंडल जिस गंगाेता जाति से आते हैं, उससे ही पप्पू मंडल भी दावेदार थे। लेकिन उन्हें टिकट नहीं मिला। इस पर लाेजपा के अमर कुशवाहा ने जदयू के वाेट बैंक में सेंधमारी की, जिससे 15 साल पुराना जदयू का किला ढह गया।

कहलगांव : जिसने जमीन पकड़कर रखी उसे मिला आशीर्वाद
इस सीट पर ज्यादातर समय तक कांग्रेस का दबदबा रहा है। यहां एक दशक से कांग्रेस के सदानंद सिंह जीतते रहे हैं। इस बार उनका बेटा शुभानंद मुकेश मैदान में उतरा। लेकिन भाजपा के पवन यादव ने उन्हें हरा दिया। पवन यादव पिछली बार निर्दलीय मैदान में उतरे थे और करीब 26 हजार वाेट उन्हें मिले थे। लेकिन हार जाने के बाद भी उन्हाेंने क्षेत्र काे नहीं छाेड़ा, बल्कि लगातार सक्रिय रहे। जनता की समस्या के निदान के लिए डटे रहे। जमीन पकड़कर रखने के कारण ही उन्हें जनता का आशीर्वाद मिला और जीते।

पीरपैंती : अमन के खिलाफ बिगड़ा भाजपा का कैडर ताे जीते ललन
पीरपैंती विधानसभा क्षेत्र में भाजपा के बागी अमन पासवान के निर्दलीय चुनाव मैदान में उतरे से भाजपा के कैडर नाराज हाे गए। इससे भाजपा प्रत्याशी ललन पासवान के पक्ष में वाेट करने के लिए एकजुट हाे गए। इसके साथ ही जदयू के सांसद अजय मंडल के वायरल ऑडियाे में ललन काे हराने की बात पर जदयू के कार्यकर्ता भी एकजुट हाे गए और दाेनाें ने भाजपा के ललन पासवान काे जमकर वाेटिंग की। इधर, राजद के रामलिवास पासवान केवल राजनीतिक समीकरण में फंसकर आत्मविश्वास से भरे रहे।

भागलपुर : जिले की तीन सीटाें पर लड़ रही कांग्रेस की भागलपुर ने बचाई इज्जत
जिले की तीन सीटाें भागलपुर, कहलगांव और सुल्तानगंज की सीट से कांग्रेस चुनाव लड़ी। दाे सीट सुल्तानगंज और कहलगांव बुरी तरह से हार गई। ऐसे में भागलपुर की सीट से महज 950 वाेटाें से यहां से कांग्रेस के अजीत शर्मा जीते और इस तरह से कांग्रेस की इज्जत बच गई। यहां उनका मुकाबला भाजपा के राेहित पांडे से था। यहां से अजीत शर्मा काे अच्छे वाेटाें से जीत का भराेसा था। लेकिन बहुत कम मार्जिन से जीतने काे लेकर अब तक अाकलन नहीं कर पाए हैं। हालांकि लाेजपा फैक्टर एक कारण हाे सकता है।

बिहपुर : भाजपा की सक्रियता पर जनता ने जताया भराेसा
इस विधानसभा सीट पर राजद का कब्जा था। यहां से राजद के बुलाे मंडल की पत्नी पांच साल तक विधायक रहीं और इस बार खुद बुलाे मंडल मैदान में उतरे। इससे जनता में एंटी इनकंबेंसी थी। जनता का नाराजगी का सामाना बुलाे मंडल काे करना पड़ा। जबकि दूसरी तरफ भाजपा के इंजीनियर कुमार शैलेंद्र 2015 का चुनाव हारने के बाद भी लगातार क्षेत्र में सक्रिय रहे। बाढ़-कटाव का मुद्दा हाे या काेराेना का, वे हमेशा लाेगाें के साथ खड़े रहे। ऐसे में जब इस बार वे चुनावी मैदान में वे उतरे ताे जनता ने उन पर भराेसा किया और जीत दिलाई।
गाेपालपुर : जातीय गाेलबंदी जदयू के काम आया, गाेपाल जीत गए
इस विधानसभा सीट से मुख्य रूप से तीन प्रत्याशी मैदान में थे। जदयू से गाेपाल मंडल, राजद से शैलेश कुमार व लाेजपा से सुरेश भगत चुनाव लड़े। यहां से गाेपाल मंडल लगातार तीन बार से जीतते रहे हैं। क्षेत्र में काम नहीं करने काे लेकर लाेगाें में नाराजगी थी। शुरुआती दाैर में लाेग उन्हें नापसंद कर रहे थे। लेकिन अंत में जातीय गाेलबंद हुई और उन्हें फिर से जीत मिली। जबकि राजद काे अपने वाेट बैंक से ज्यादा लाेजपा फैक्टर पर भराेसा था। उम्मीद थी कि लाेजपा जदयू के वाेट बैंक में सेंधमारी करेगी और राजद जीत जाएगा। लेकिन ऐसा हाे न सका।

