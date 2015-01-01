पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुखद:बोलेरो और मोटरसाइकिल में हुई भिड़ंत कपड़ा व्यवसायी बेटा और मां की मौत

भागलपुर30 मिनट पहले
मां-बेटे की फाइल फोटो।
  • नाथनगर में एनएच-80 पर मिर्जापुर गांव के पास हुआ हादसा
  • कपड़ा व्यवसायी के गांव अब्जूगंज में पसरा मातमी सन्नाटा

नाथनगर थाना क्षेत्र के मिर्जापुर गांव के पास एनएच-80 पर मंगलवार सुबह 10 बजे बोलेरो व बाइक में भिड़ंत हो गई। इस हादसे में कपड़ा व्यवसायी बेटा और मां की मौत हो गई। मृतक बेबी देवी (50) और उनका बेटा आकाश साह (20) दोनों सुल्तानगंज के अब्जूगंज गांव के रहने वाले थे।

आकाश अपने पिता शिव नारायण साह के साथ गांव में कपड़े का व्यापार करता था और मां के साथ बाइक से भागलपुर थोक कपड़े की खरीदारी के लिए आ रहा था। इसी दौरान मिर्जापुर गांव के सत्संग भवन के पास सामने आ रही बोलेरो ने धक्का मार दिया, जिसमें दोनों जख्मी हो गए। हादसे के बाद ड्राइवर बोलेरो लेकर भाग गया। गांव के चौकीदार ने हादसे की जानकारी नाथनगर थाने में दी और दोनों को मायागंज अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां मां-बेटे ने दम तोड़ दिया। बेबी देवी के पति व आकाश के पिता शिव नारायण साह, दामाद पिंटू मंडल समेत अन्य परिजन मायागंज अस्पताल पहुंचे। दामाद ने बताया कि आकाश अपने माता-पिता का इकलौता बेटा था।

