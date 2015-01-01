पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दैनिक भास्कर द ग्रेट पूजा उत्सव शॉपिंग एक्सपीरियंस:सप्त कृषि केंद्र में खरीदें वायरस मुक्त फल व ताजी सब्जियां, लें फ्री होम डिलीवरी

भागलपुर21 मिनट पहले
  • करें खरीदारी और लकी कूपन से पाएं आकर्षक उपहार जीतने का मौका

भीखनपुर गुमटी नंबर-2 ब्लाइंड स्कूल के सामने सप्त कृषि केंद्र में शहरवासियों को स्वच्छ, सुरक्षित और वायरस मुक्त फल व सब्जी उचित दर पर मिल रही है। केंद्र के निदेशक सौरभ कुमार एवं इंजीनियर निक्की झा ने बताया, उनके द्वारा सब्जी कोठी और प्रिजर्वेटर का बनाया गया है। जिसमें फल और सब्जी को लंबे समय तक ताजा और सुरक्षित रखा जाता है।

सप्त कृषि नामक इनक्यूबेटेड कंपनी आईआईटी पटना व कानपुर के सहयोग से विकसित की है। सब्जी कोठी की क्षमता 200 किलो व प्रिजर्वेटर की क्षमता 300 किलो तक फल-सब्जी रखने की है। ये दोनों उपकरण ऐप से मोबाइल से कंट्रोल किया जा रहा है। इस उपकरण को संचालित करने के लिए 10-15 वाट बिजली जरूरी है। भागलपुर में मिल रही यह सुविधा बिहार में भी पहली है। शहरवासियों को फल-ताजी सब्जियों की होम डिलीवरी रोज फ्री दे रहे हैं।

पूजा उत्सव से जुड़े शहर के इन प्रतिष्ठानों से करें खरीदारी

  • ड्राइवन बाय : शर्वा टीवीएस
  • पावर्ड बाय : तनिष्क
  • ज्वेलरी पार्टनर : विशाल स्वर्णिका ज्वेलर्स
  • रेस्टोरेंट पार्टनर्स : मेट्रो जायका, मेट्रो मिर्ची
  • इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स पार्टनर : मां दुर्गा इंटरप्राइजेज
  • फिटनेस पार्टनर : नियो फिटनेस
  • सर्विसेज : सप्तकृषि (बागान से मकान तक)

प्रजेंटेड बाय : डेनिम वर्ल्ड एवं प्लानेट फैशन

  • कंस्ट्रक्शन एंड बिल्डिंग : निटको टाइल्स
  • किचन एपलाइंसेज : डोकानिया एंड संस
  • एफएमसीजी : खंडेलवाल डिपार्टमेंटल स्टोर
  • इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स : मल्टीब्रांड लैपटॉप शोरूम कंप्यूटोरियम, डायमंड रेफ्रिजरेशन, कुलेंट रेफ्रिजरेशन
  • ऑटोमोबाइल : पिंकी इंजीनियरिंग वर्क्स (स्वराज ट्रैक्टर)
  • आर्किटेक्चर एंड इंटीरियर सोल्यूशन : डोर ही डोर, होम फैशन इंटीरियर शोल्यूशन
  • ​​​​​​​स्पोर्ट्स : श्री बालाजी स्पोट‌्र्स
  • ​​​​​​​लाइफ स्टाइल : स्टाइलोन फैशन

पूजा उत्सव के लकी कूपन आपको दिलाएंगे उपहार, सोना-चांदी भी जीतें

दैनिक भास्कर पूजा उत्सव से जुड़े प्रतिष्ठानों में हर खरीदारी पर आपको मिलेगा लकी कूपन। आपकाे बस इस कूपन को भरकर वहां रखे ड्रॉप बॉक्स में डाल देना है। लकी ड्रॉ से कूपन निकालकर भाग्यशाली विजेताओं का चयन होगा।

विजेताओं को मिलेगा भास्कर की तरफ से फ्रिज, वाशिंग मशीन, एलईडी टीवी, माइक्रोओवन, मिक्सर ग्राइंडर, इंडक्शन जैसे घरेलू इस्तेमाल में आने वाले ढेरों आकर्षक उपहार। विजेताओं को दैनिक भास्कर कार्यालय में पुरस्कार दिया जाएगा। भास्कर द्वारा डेनिम वर्ल्ड एवं प्लानेट फैशन और अन्य सहयोगियों के साथ मिलकर 16 अक्टूबर से 30 नवंबर तक की जाने वाली शॉपिंग एक्सपीरियंस में करें।

