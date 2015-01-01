पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्वाचन सूची में नाम:वाेटर लिस्ट में नाम जाेड़ने काे चलेगा अभियान

भागलपुर28 मिनट पहले
वाेटर लिस्ट में नाम जाेड़ने के लिए 27 व 10 जनवरी को अभियान चलेगा। 18 साल की आयु पूरी कर चुके युवा अपना नाम वाेटर लिस्ट में दर्ज करवा सकते हैं। एकीकृत प्रारूप निर्वाचक नामावली के प्रारुप का प्रकाशन 16 दिसंबर से हाेगा तथा दावे आपत्तियां दर्ज करने की अवधि 11 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगी।

एक फरवरी तक दावे आपत्तियाें का निराकरण हाेगा। निर्वाचक सूची के स्वास्थ्य मानकाें के आधार पर परीक्षण एवं आयाेग से अंतिम प्रकाशन की अनुमति पांच फरवरी तय की गई है।

