पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्राइम:महिला का कंगन ले भाग रहे ठग को पकड़ा, की पिटाई; महिला ने साफ करने के लिए दिया था कंगन

भागलपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इशाकचक के कबाड़ी टोला में कंगन साफ के नाम पर एक ठग महिला का कंगन लेकर भाग खड़ा हुआ। लोगों ने ठग को पकड़ा और जमकर उसकी पिटाई कर दी। बाद में उसे इशाकचक थाने के हवाले कर दिया। ठग का नाम गुलशन कुमार है। वह सबौर के ठठेरी टोला का रहने वाला है। उसके पास से कंगन भी बरामद हुआ है। इस संबंध में बीबी मुश्तरी ने ठग के खिलाफ थाने में केस किया है। महिला का कहना है कि उक्त ठग केमिकल से कंगन सफाई का झांसा देकर घर में आया।

कंगन लेकर उसकी सफाई करने लगा और मुझे पानी लाने भीतर भेज दिया। इसी बीच कंगन लेकर भागने लगा। महिला चिल्लाई तो उसके बेटे व अन्य लोगों ने ठग को पकड़ लिया और उसकी पिटाई कर दी। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने युवक को भीड़ से निकाला और गिरफ्तार कर लिया। तलाशी लेने पर महिला का कंगन ठग से बरामद हुआ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें