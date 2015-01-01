पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:आज से धुंध के आसार, ठंड भी बढ़ेगी, पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ सक्रिय हाेने से मौसम में तब्दीली

भागलपुर22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में मौसम तेजी से बदल रहा है। चार दिन से हो रहे मौसम के उतार-चढ़ाव के बीच शनिवार सुबह ठंड महसूस हुई। दिन में धूप निकली, लेकिन इसमें गर्माहट थोड़ी कम रही। साढ़े पांच किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली हवा ने सूरज के किरणों की गर्माहट को कम कर दिया। अब रविवार से शहरवासियों की सुबह धुंध के बीच होगी। साथ ही ठंड का अहसास भी बढ़ेगा।

मौसम विभाग ने सर्द हवा चलने की उम्मीद जताई है। पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ साईक्लाेनिक सर्कुलेशन ईरान और उसके आसपास के इलाके में बरकरार है। ये समुद्र तल से 3.1 और 7.6 किलाेमीटर की दूरी पर बना हुआ है। माैसम विभाग ने जम्मू कश्मीर और हिमाचल प्रदेश में इसकी वजह से दाे दिनाें में काे भारी बर्फबारी की आशंका जताई है।

इसका असर भागलपुर समेत पूरे बिहार में पड़ेगा। बीएयू के माैसम वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. वीरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया, भागलपुर में शनिवार से ठंड बढ़नी शुरू हाे जाएगी। पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ का असर पहाड़ाें से हाेता हुआ मैदानी इलाकाें में पड़ेगा।
6 साल में सबसे अधिक है 21 नवंबर का तापमान
शहर में बीते 6 साल में 21 नवंबर सबसे गर्म रहा। शहर का अधिकतम तापमान शनिवार काे 28.9 डिग्री तो न्यूनतम तापमान 18 डिग्री रहा। इससे पहले 2015 में शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 29 डिग्री था। 2017 में भी 21 नवंबर का न्यूनतम तापमान 18.5 डिग्री था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें