जांच बंद:केमिकल खत्म, सदर में ब्लड टेस्ट फिर से बंद, ढाई दर्जन मरीज लौटे, प्राइवेट लैब में करानी पड़ी जांच

भागलपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सदर अस्पताल के क्षेत्रीय जांच घर में खून की जांच एक बार फिर बंद हो गई है। सुबह 11 बजे के बाद खून-पेशाब जांच कराने आयी करीब ढाई दर्जन महिलाएं वापस हाे गईं। उन्हें प्राइवेट लैब में जांच करानी पड़ी। कुद वापस भी हाे गयीं। बताया गया कि लैब में एन/10 एचसीएल नाम का केमिकल खत्म हो गया है, इसलिए हिमोग्लोबीन जांच नहीं हो सकी।

यहां जांच कराने के लिए आयी सबौर की सुषमा देवी ने बताया कि जांच घर में कहा गया कि आज जांच नहीं होगी, कल आइयेगा। सुरखीकल निवासी पूनम देवी ने बताया कि उन्हें चार माह का गर्भ है। वे 12 बजे क्षेत्रीय जांच घर गयी तो पता चला कि जांच घर में कोई मशीन ठीक हाे रही है।

बरारी निवासी रमा देवी ने बताया कि उन्हें डॉक्टर ने प्रसव पूर्व होने वाले खून-पेशाब की जांच के साथ-साथ अल्ट्रासाउंड कराने को लिखा था। साढ़े 11 बजे पहुंची तो सवा 12 बजे तक अल्ट्रासाउंड जांच तो हो गयी, लेकिन केमिकल खत्म होने की बात कहते हुए खून जांच करने से इंकार कर दिया गया।
कल से हाेगी सीबीसी जांच
क्षेत्रीय जांच के टेक्निशियन स्वामी प्रेमानंद ने बताया कि शनिवार को 23 से 24 महिलाओं का खून-पेशाब के साथ-साथ प्रेग्नेंसी व एचआईवी जांच की गयी। जांच घर की खराब पड़ी सीबीसी मशीन को ठीक बनवा दिया गया है। सोमवार से यहां पर मरीजों का सीबीसी जांच भी होने लगेगी।

