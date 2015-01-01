पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ महापर्व:घर की छतों पर की छठ पूजा, घाटों पर गए कम कोरोना से खुद भी बचे और दूसरों को भी बचाया

भागलपुर5 मिनट पहले
बढ़ते कोरोना के केसों को लेकर सरकार की गाइडलाइन का लोगों ने पालन किया। पिछले सल की तुलना में इस बार अधिकतर लोगों ने घर में ही छठ पूजा की।
  • शहर के घाटों पर हर साल पहुचते थे लाखों श्रद्धालु, इस बार कम रही भीड़

शनिवार काे उदीयमान सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही लाेक अास्था का चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ संपन्न हाे गया। पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार ज्यादातर लोगों ने घरों में तालाब बनाकर सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया वहीं घाटों पर ज्यादातर वैसे लोग दिखे जिनके पास स्थानीय स्तर पर पूजा की व्यवस्था नहीं थी। कोरोना संक्रमण और सरकार की गाइडलाइन के चलते कुछ को छोड़ ज्यादातर घाटों पर भीड़ पूर्व की भांति देखने को नहीं मिली।

पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में भीड़ कम रही। लोगों ने घरों में छठ पूजा की। कइयों ने तालाब में पहुंच अर्घ्य दिया। विक्रमशिला पुल घाट पर श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या कम रही। वहीं दूसरी ओर बूढ़ानाथ घाट पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ रही। शहर के बूढ़ानाथ घाट, मणिक सरकार घाट, दीपनगर घाट, आदमपुर घाट, एसएम काॅलेज घाट, बरारी पुल घाट, बड़ी खंजरपुर घाट, मुसहरी घाट, बरारी सीढ़ी घाट सहित तालाबाें के किनारे व्रतियों व उनके सगे संबंधियों ने उगते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य दिया।

घराें और अपार्टमेंट की छताें पर भी अर्घ्य देने का सिलसिला चला। घाटों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने के लिए अगल-अगल कतार बनाए गए थे, लेकिन गाइडलाइन बेअसर रहा। घाटों पर कमेटी के लोग माइकिंग से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क पहने की बार-बार अपील कर रहे थे।
किसे ने ली सेल्फी तो किसी ने छोड़े पटाखे
श्रद्धालुओं के साथ पूजन स्थल पर आए लोगों ने खूब मस्ती की। सूर्य आराधना के दौरान तमाम लोग मोबाइल से सेल्फी लेने में लगे रहे, जबकि बच्चों के साथ मिलकर बड़ों ने खूब पटाखे छोड़े। पारंपरिक गीतों की धुन पर युवाओं ने डांस भी किया। शहर में उत्सवी माहौल रहा।
दंडवत करते घाट तक पहुंचीं कई छठ व्रती
मन्नतें पूरी होने तो कोई मन्नत पूरी होने की आस लेकर दंडवत करते छठ घाटों पर पहुंच रही थीं। उनके पीछे-पीछे परिजन छठ का दउरा लेकर चल रहे थे। दाउदबाट की व्रती दीपिका देवी ने बताया कि संतान की सलामती के लिए मैंने दंडवत करते हुए घाट पर आने की मन्नत मांगी थी। छठी मईया ने मेरी आस पूरी की। इसलिए दंडवत कर घाट पहुंची।

मंजूषा कलाकारों ने बनाई 15 फीट की सूर्यदेव की पेंटिंग
मंजूषा गुरु मनोज कुमार पंडित के निर्देशन में पुल घाट छठ पूजा समिति की ओर से मंजूषा प्रशिक्षण केंद्र के बाल कलाकार अमन सागर मंजूषा पेंटिंग अपने सहयोगियों के साथ मिलकर तैयार किया। यह पेंटिंग 15 फीट की है। जिसमें भगवान सूर्य व व्रती को दर्शाया गया। सहयोगी में आदर्श, आर्यन, रिचा, शुभम, संभव एवं एकता सागर थे। पेंटिंग को सबों ने खूब सराहा।

किसी ने हाथ जोड़ तो किसी ने सिर झुकाकर दिया अर्घ्य
हल्की ठंड के बीच शनिवार की सुबह तड़के घाट पर गूंज रहा था हे छठी मैया ताेहर महिमा संसार जाने ला संसार..। माथे व हाथ में सूप लिए श्रद्धालुओं का सैलाब घाटाें की ओर बढ़ रहा था। यह नजारा था मानिक सरकार घाट के गंगा किनारे का। अर्घ्य देने के बाद लाेग कहीं कान पकड़ गलती के लिए भगवान भास्कर से जहां माफी मांग रहे थे वहीं कहीं हाथ जाेड़कर दीनानाथ के दरबार में लाेग सिर झुका रहे थे।

कई घाटों पर सूर्य देव की प्रतिमा की गई स्थापित
महापर्व छठ को शहर व नाथनगर के कई घाटों पर सूर्य देव की प्रतिमा स्थापित की गई। एसएम कॉलेज घाट, आदमपुर घाट, इशाकचक साहित अन्य घाटों पर पहुंकर लोगों ने सूर्य देव की पूजा की और मनतें मांगी। संजीव स्मृति मानिक सरकार मोहल्लावासियों द्वारा मानिक सरकार घाट पर मास्क, सेनिटाइजर, दूध, चाय महिलाओं के कपड़ा बदलने के लिए चेंजिंग रूम आदि की व्यवस्था की थी।

