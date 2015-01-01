पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सेमिनार:बच्चाें का अपराध से बचाव के लिए ग्रामीण स्तर पर भी लाेगाें काे किया जाएगा जागरूक

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • समवेत व पीस एंड इक्वालिटी सेल के कार्यक्रम में बाल अपराध संरक्षण पर चर्चा

समवेत व पीस एंड इक्वालिटी सेल अहमदाबाद के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में बुधवार काे स्थानीय हाेटल में बच्चाें काे अपराध से संरक्षण पर सेमिनार हुआ। विषय पॉक्सो एक्ट लैंगिक अपराधों से बालकों का संरक्षण अधिनियम 2012 : हमारी भूमिका और जिम्मेदारी था।

समवेत के संस्थापक सदस्य विक्रम ने कहा कि बच्चों के साथ लैंगिक अपराध की भयावहता का अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि केवल पांच प्रतिशत घटना ही रिपोर्ट की जाती हैं। बच्चों के साथ लैंगिक अपराध के ज्यादातर मामलों में उनके परिवार के लोग ही शामिल रहते हैं। इसलिए पाॅक्साे एक्ट के समुचित क्रियान्वयन में प्रशासनिक तंत्र के संवेदनशीलता के साथ समाज के सक्रियता की भी जरूरत है। विशेष लोक अभियोजक शंकर जयकिशन मंडल ने कहा कि कानून में यह सुनिश्चित किया गया है कि पीड़ित बच्चे को बार-बार मानसिक त्रासदी के अनुभव का सामना न करना पड़े। छाया पांडे ने कहा कि हमें समझना होगा कि किसी भी ऐसी घटना में पीड़ित नहीं बल्कि अपराधी जिम्मेदार है। सोच में परिवर्तन लाना होगा। माैके पर काेमल नाम की शाॅर्ट फिल्म भी दिखाई गई। आठ जिलाें में चलाई जाएगी मुहिम : यह मुहिम आठ जिलों में चलाई जाएगी। ताकि जिससे बच्चाें के साथ हाे रहे आपराधिक मामलाें के प्रति लाेगाें काे जागरुक किया जाएगा। वर्षा ने कहा कि बच्चों के सुरक्षित बचपन की इस मुहिम को समवेत बिहार के जिलों में चलाएगी जिसमें हम फिल्म शो, संवाद आदि के माध्यम से 6000 बच्चों के बीच पहुंचेंगे। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत पॉक्सो कोर्ट के विशेष लोक अभियोजक शंकर जयकिशन मंडल ,चाइल्ड लाइन के निदेशक व गांधीवादी विचारक डॉ. मनोज मीता, किशोर न्याय बोर्ड के सदस्य विकास कुमार ,बाल कल्याण समिति के अध्यक्ष मधु रंजन कुमार, जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार की वंदना कुमारी पांडे, समाजसेवी एनुल होदा, समाजकर्मी छाया पांडे व समवेत के अध्यक्ष मोहम्मद शाहीन अनीस ने दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर किया। स्वागत डॉक्टर सुनील कुमार ने किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपटाखों से पॉल्यूशन होता तो दिल्ली से भयानक गैस चैंबर बन चुका होता ये शहर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें