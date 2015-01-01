पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:तय तिथि से एक दिन पहले ली 10वीं की सेंटअप परीक्षा, प्रश्न पत्र हो गया लीक

अकबरनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • अकबरनगर के इंटरस्तरीय स्कूल खेरेहिया का मामला, डीईओ ने कहा-होगी जांच

बिहार बोर्ड के निर्देश का उल्लंघन कर अकबरनगर के इंटरस्तरीय स्कूल खेरेहिया में निर्धारित तिथि से एक दिन पहले सोमवार से ही 10वीं की सेंटअप परीक्षा शुरू हो गई। इससे स्कूल में 10वीं कक्षा में नामांकित 583 छात्रों में से 143 की परीक्षा छूट गई और पर्चा भी लीक हो गया। जानकारों ने बताया कि पिछले साल तक स्कूल अपने हिसाब से प्रश्रपत्र तैयार कर सेंटअप परीक्षा ले सकते थे।

लेकिन इस बार बिहार बोर्ड ने सभी स्कूलों के लिए एक ही तरह का प्रश्रपत्र तैयार किया और इसीलिए एक ही तिथि में सभी जगह परीक्षा लेने को कहा था। लेकिन अब पर्चा लीक हो चुका है। सोमवार को परीक्षा की दोनों पालियों में 440 छात्र ही शामिल हुए। दरअसल, बिहार बोर्ड ने 10वीं और 12वीं की सेंटअप परीक्षा की तिथि 11 नवंबर से तय की थी और इसी तिथि से परीक्षा लेने का निर्देश राज्य के सभी स्कूलों को जारी किया था, लेकिन इंटरस्तरीय स्कूल खेरेहिया के प्रधानाचार्य ने 10 नवंबर से ही 10वीं सेंटअप की परीक्षा शुरू करा दी।

सोमवार को पहली पाली में साइंस और दूसरी पाली में गणित की परीक्षा ली गई। निर्धारित तिथि से एक दिन पहले परीक्षा शुरू होने से कई छात्रों को इसकी सूचना नहीं मिल सकी और उनकी परीक्षा छूट गई। इस संबंध में प्रधानाध्यापक मो. मोहिउद्दीन ने कहा कि स्कूल की सुविधा के अनुसार सेंटअप परीक्षा कभी भी ली जा सकती है। लेकिन जिनकी परीक्षा छूट गई उनके लिए क्या विकल्प होगा और क्या जिस पेपर की परीक्षा हुई उसके प्रश्न अब दूसरे स्कूलों के छात्रों को उनकी परीक्षा से पहले नहीं मिल जाएंगे, इस पर उन्होंने चुप्पी साध ली।

इस मामले में डीईओ संजय कुमार ने बताया कि बिहार बोर्ड के आदेश की अवहेलना करते हुए परीक्षा एक दिन पूर्व ली गई है। मुझे भी इसकी जानकारी मिली है। मामले की जांच कर दोषी के खिलाफ विभागीय कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

