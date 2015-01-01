पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:पहाड़ाें से आ रही ठंडी हवा और बादल छाने से बढ़ रही है कनकनी, अभी दाे दिन और नहीं निकलेगी धूप

भागलपुर28 मिनट पहले
शहर लगातार तीसरे दिन शुक्रवार काे भी धुंध में लिपटा रहा। यह जीराेमाइल के पास बाइपास पुल की दाेपहर एक बजे की तस्वीर है। फोटो जर्नलिस्ट |शशि शंकर
  • 72 घंटे से धुंध में शहर, कल से चार दिन बारिश के हैं आसार
  • 2.2 किलाेमीटर प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से चली हवा, 0.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस 24 घंटे में बढ़ा है अधिकतम तापमान, 48 घंटाें में और धुंध शहर में छाने की है आशंका

भागलपुर सहित पूरा बिहार अभी पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ की चपेट है। पहाड़ाें से आ रही बर्फीली हवा ठंड बढ़ा रही है। शहर में बादलाें का जमघट भी लग गया है। इससे रविवार से बुधवार तक बारिश की आशंका बनी हुई है।

बादलाें के आने की वजह से अगले 48 घंटाें में शहर में काेहरा और घना हाे जाएगा। शहर में बीते 72 घंटाें से सूर्य के दर्शन नहीं हुए हैं। आने वाले दाे दिनाें में भी धूप निकलने के आसार नहीं है। शुक्रवार काे शहर में काेहरा कम रहा, लेकिन बादलाें के छाने से कनकनी बढ़ गई। हवा की रफ्तार 2.2 किलाेमीटर प्रति घंटे रही।

पाकिस्तान की ओर से आया है नया पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ

बिहार कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के माैसम वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. वीरेंद्र कुमार ने कहा है कि शहर में अभी काेहरा छाया रहेगा। पाकिस्तान की ओर से नया पश्चिमी विक्षोभ आने से जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड के पहाड़ाें पर बर्फबारी हो रही है।

हिमालय की ओर से ठंडी हवाएं चल रही हैं। इससे ही मैदानी इलाकों में तापमान में गिरावट आ रही है। पहाड़ी इलाकों में अगले दो दिन तक बर्फबारी जारी रहेगी। हरियाणा के ऊपर एक साइक्लोनिक सर्कुलेशन बना हुआ है। इसके असर से बिहार, झारखंड से लेकर पश्चिम बंगाल तक घना कोहरा छाएगा।

24 घंटे में 2.20 घटा न्यूनतम पारा

शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान बीते 24 घंटे में 2.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस घटा है। हालांकि अधिकतम तापमान में 0.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस की बढ़त हुई है। शुक्रवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 19.8 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 14.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। गुरुवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 19 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 16.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था।

