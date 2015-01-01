पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:खाद दुकानदार का पाॅस मशीन नहीं हुआ अपडेट सभी बीएओ का राेका वेतन

भागलपुर28 मिनट पहले
डीएओ के.के.झा ने खाद के खुदरा विक्रेताओं के पास डिजिटल पेमेंट की व्यवस्था नहीं कराने तथा पाॅस मशीनाें काे नए वर्जन में अपडेट नहीं करने पर सभी प्रखंडाें के बीएओ का वेतन राेक दिया है। इसे लेकर डीएओ ने पत्र जारी किया है।

पत्र में कहा है कि रसायन एवं उर्वरक मंत्रालय भारत सरकार एवं कृषि निदेशक बिहार के द्वारा दिए गए निर्देश के आलाेक में इस कार्यालय के द्वारा 30 नवंबर तक पाॅस मशीन के वर्जन में अपडेट कराने एवं 17 दिसंबर तक क्यूआर काेड प्राप्त कर डिजिटल पेमेंट की व्यवस्था लागू कराने का निर्देश दिया गया था, लेकिन इस दिशा में प्रगति नगण्य है। जाे खेद का विषय है।

डीएओ ने सभी से शाेकाॅज का जवाब मांगा है। ढिलाई बरतने पर टारगेट पूरा करने तक वेतन स्थगित कर दिया गया है। 17 के बाद बिना पाॅस मशीन के अपडेट वाले व जिन्हाेंने क्यूआर काेड प्राप्त नहीं किया है ऐसे खाद विक्रेताओं को सप्लाई करने पर थाेक विक्रेताओं के लाइसेंस कैंसिल करने की चेतावनी दी गई है।

