अधर में निर्माण:36 दुकानाें के शेड निर्माण में बिजली के खंभे का अड़ंगा, 14 कराेड़ के सिल्क भवन का काम भी अधूरा

भागलपुर26 मिनट पहले
जीराेमाइल में पुराने स्पिनिंग सिल्क मिल परिसर में 14 कराेड़ से सिल्क भवन बना।
  • जिले में चुनाव पूर्व 200 कराेड़ से अधिक की याेजनाओं का शिलान्यास-उद्घाटन, दाे माह के बाद भी नहीं हुआ काम
  • अब नए साल में ही ज्यादातर याेजनाओं पर काम शुरू हाेने की है संभावना

विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले जिले में करीब 200 कराेड़ की याेजनाओं का शिलान्यास व उद्घाटन हुआ। सीएम, डिप्टी सीएम समेत अलग-अलग विभागों के मंत्रियों ने याेजनाओं का शिलान्यास किया। दो माह बीते, लेकिन अब तक शिलान्यास व उद्घाटन के बाद से उक्त याेजनाएं एक कदम भी आगे नहीं बढ़ी।

लाेगाें काे फायदा देने के लिए कई योजनाओं का उद्घाटन हुआ था, लेकिन अब तक इन पर ठाेस पहल नहीं की जा सकी है। इनमें नाथनगर में वेंडिंग जाेन, जीराेमाइल के पास सिल्क भवन से लेकर कई सड़क व पुल का निर्माण शामिल है। बिजली के खंभे से नाथनगर के वेेंडिंग जाेन की 154 में से 36 दुकानाें के शेड नहीं बन सके।

जीराेमाइल में 14 कराेड़ी सिल्क भवन में उद्घाटन के बाद भी काम शुरू नहीं हुआ। अब जिम्मेदार नए साल में ही इन याेजनाओं में काम शुरू हाेने की संभावना जता रहे हैं। कारण यह है कि चुनाव के पूर्व शिलान्यास व उद्घाटन ताे हुआ, लेकिन इसके कुछ दिनाें के बाद पूरा महकमा चुनाव कार्य में लग गया। अब चुनाव माेड से अफसर व कर्मी बाहर आए हैं। लेकिन प्रक्रिया शुरू हाेने में एक माह से अधिक समय लगने की संभावना है।
वेंडिंग जाेन: कई पत्राचार के बाद भी नहीं हटा बिजली का खंभा
नाथनगर के सीटीएस स्थित वेंडिंग जोन में 154 में 36 दुकान अब तक अधूरा रहने से चालू नहीं हो सकी है। कई साल से वेंडिंग जोन के लिए प्रयास हो रहा है। लेकिन लंबे अरसे के बाद भी अब तक ठाेस पहल नहीं हुई। वार्ड-8 के पार्षद प्रतिनिधि इबरार अंसारी ने बताया, चुनाव से पहले सितंबर में अधूरी तैयारी के बीच सीएम ने इसका उद्घाटन किया था।

वेंडिंग जोन की 154 में 36 दुकान पर बिजली पोल की वजह से शेड नहीं लग सका है। काम अधूरा है। इसके लिए नगर निगम ने कई बार बिजली विभाग को पोल हटाने के लिए पत्राचार किया। लेकिन निगम और बिजली विभाग की लापरवाही से जरूरतमंदाें को दुकानें उपलब्ध नहीं हो पाई है।
सिल्क भवन: नए साल में नए भवन में काम करेंगे सात कार्यालय
जीराेमाइल में पुराने स्पिनिंग सिल्क मिल परिसर में 14 कराेड़ से सिल्क भवन बना। इसका उद्घाटन पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री सुशील माेदी ने वीडियाे कांफ्रेंसिंग से सितंबर में किया था। इसे ओआईएक्स गाेवटेक प्राइवेट लिमिटेड कंपनी काे 30 साल के लिए लीज पर दिया गया था। यहां सिल्क से जुड़े 7 विभाग सिल्क, हैंडलूम, केंद्रीय रेशम बाेर्ड समेत 7 कार्यालय चलेंगे।

इससे बुनकरों को लाभ होगा। लाेगाें काे काम के लिए नहीं भटकना पड़ेगा। लेकिन उद्घाटन के बाद अब तक इस दिशा में ठाेस पहल नहीं हुई। जिला उद्याेग केंद्र के जीएम रामशरण राम ने बताया, अभी सारी सुविधाएं यहां नहीं मिलेंगी। नए साल में ही व्यवस्थित काम हाेने की संभावना है।
झारखंड से जाेड़ने वाली सड़क और पुल का निर्माण भी अटका
चुनाव से पहले सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने जिले की दाे सड़काें का शिलान्यास किया था। इन दाेनाें सड़काें से लाेग झारखंड से सीधे जुड़ जाएंगे। इनमें पीरपैंती के डाेमिनिया चाैक से झारखंड सीमा बाबूपुर माेड़ भाया बाखरपुर राेड और दूसरा शिवनारायणपुर-खवासपुर भाया किशनदासपुर-बुद्धूचक टपुआ लिंक राेड के पहले किलाेमीटर पर पुल बनना है।

डाेमिनिया चाैक से झारखंड सीमा बाबूपुर माेड़ भाया बाखरपुर राेड का निर्माण 115 कराेड़ से बनना है। जबकि किशनदासपुर-बुद्धूचक के पास 8.28 कराेड़ से पुल बनना है। इन दाेनाें के निर्माण से झारखंड की राह आसान हाे जाएगी। लेकिन शिलान्यास के बाद अब तक इस दिशा में पहल नहीं हाे सकी है। जिम्मेदार बताते हैं कि सब चुनाव कार्य में ही जुटे थे। अब पहल तेज हाेगी।

