भागलपुर:कंटेनमेंट जाेन के लाेगाें ने की आनाकानी पहले दिन केवल 25 लाेगाें ने दिये सैंपल

भागलपुर4 घंटे पहले
विक्रमशिला सेतु पर जाम लगने के कारण यात्रियों को हुई परेशानी।
  • विस चुनाव से पहले शहरी क्षेत्र के 145 घराें के 851 लाेगाें की करनी है जांच

चुनाव का माैसम है ताे नेताजी वाेट लेने खातिर आपलाेगाें काे यहां भेजे हैं क्या? अभी जाइए, हम लाेगाें काे नहीं करवाना है काेराेना टेस्ट। गुरुवार की शाम जब स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम कंटेनमेंट जाेन के मशाकचक स्थित मस्जिद गली में काेराेना की जांच के लिए पहुंची ताे लाेगाें ने कुछ इसी तरह की बातें कहीं। कुछ लाेगाें ने कहा-बाद में आइयेगा।

हमारे यहां किसी काे काेराेना नहीं है। बाद में हेल्थ मैनेजर जावेद मंजूर करीमी व सदर अस्पताल के कर्मचारियाें ने लाेगाें काे समझाया ताे 25 लाेगाें ने सैंपल दिये। राहत की बात यह रही कि सभी की रिपाेर्ट निगेटिव आयी। सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. विजय कुमार सिंह ने स्वास्थ्यकर्मियाें काे निर्देश दिया है कि विधानसभा चुनाव काे लेकर 29 अक्टूबर से 31 अक्टूबर तक शहरी क्षेत्र के सभी कंटेनमेंट जाेन के घराें में काेराेना टेस्ट करना है।

लाेकल थाना और बीडीओ इसमें सहयाेग करेंगे। हालांकि माैके पर सिर्फ हेल्थ टीम ही गयी थी। पुलिस और बीडीओ के स्तर से नियुक्त काेई अधिकारी वहां नहीं थे। शहर के दाे थाना क्षेत्राें में कंटेनमेंट जाेन हैं। इन जाेन के 145 घराें के 851 लाेगाें की जांच की जानी है।
जिले में 21 लाेग संक्रमित, मायागंज में चार भर्ती
भागलपुर | जिले में गुरुवार को काेराेना के 21 मरीज मिले। बुधवार काे ही यह संख्या नाै पर आ गयी थी। पिछले पांच दिनाें से मरीजाें की संख्या में कमी आयी है। जैसे 24 अक्टूबर को 11, 25 को 25, 26 को 26, 27 को 17 और 28 अक्टूबर को 9 लोग संक्रमित हुए थे।

सीएस डॉ. विजय कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि 21 लोग संक्रमित हुए हैं। मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल मेें गुरुवार को चार संक्रमित मरीज भर्ती हुए हैं। अस्पताल प्रबंधक सुनील कुमार गुप्ता ने बताया कि आठ लोग कोरोना से स्वस्थ हाेकर घर गए हैं। 88 लोगों के सैंपल जांच के लिए लिये गए।

दाे थाना क्षेत्राें में है कंटेनमेंट जाेन
शहरी क्षेत्र में काेतवाली व माेजाहिदपुर थाना क्षेत्राें में ही कंटेनमेंट जाेन है। पहला दिन हाेने के कारण हेल्थ टीम काे परेशानी हुई। अब दिक्कत नहीं हाेगी। -डाॅ. विजय कुमार सिंह, सिविल सर्जन

