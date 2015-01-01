पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:आईसीयू में कोरोना मरीज, दूसरे गंभीर मरीजों को नहीं मिल रही जगह

भागलपुर6 मिनट पहले
मायागंज अस्पताल में सामान्य मरीजाें के लिए आईसीयू में इलाज कराना मुश्किल हो रहा है। आईसीयू में काेराेना के 16 मरीजाें का इलाज होने से सामान्य मरीजों को संक्रमण से बचाने के लिए भर्ती नहीं किया जा रहा। अब ठंड के शुरू होते ही हृदय रोगियों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। अन्य गंभीर मरीजों की संख्या भी बढ़ रही है। ऐसे में मरीजाें काे निजी नर्सिंग हाेम या इमरजेंसी में रखकर इलाज करना पड़ रहा है।

रविवार काे भी एक बड़े अफसर के रिश्तेदार को आईसीयू की दरकार हुई तो उन्हें मायागंज में भर्ती नहीं किया जा सका। काेराेना मरीजाें के चलते बिना सैनिटाइजेशन के भर्ती करना खतरनाक था। अधीक्षक डाॅ. अशाेक कुमार भगत ने आईसीयू एक्सपर्ट डाॅ. महेश कुमार से व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए। इसके लिए एनेस्थिसिया के डाॅक्टराें के साथ अधीक्षक ने साेमवार काे बैठक भी बुलाई है।

इसमें इलाज से जुड़ी परेशानी पर चर्चा कर निदान निकालने की कोशिश होगी। अधीक्षक ने बताया, आईसीयू की जरूरत अब सामान्य मरीजाें काे ज्यादा हाेने लगी है, इसलिए काेराेना निगेटिव मरीजाें के लिए अलग उपाए किए जाएंगे।

