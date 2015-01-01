पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:विसर्जन रूट पर नहीं लगे कवर्ड वायर, जर्जर हैं तार

भागलपुर34 मिनट पहले
काली प्रतिमाओं के विसर्जन के लिए सोमवार की रात 11 बजे प्रतिमाएं स्टेशन चौक पर पहुंचनी शुरू हो जाएंगी, लेकिन इन रूटों पर बिजली के तार 12 से 13 फीट की ऊंचाई पर झूल रहे हैं। कई बिजली के खंभे भी टेढे हैं। जबकि 12 प्रतिमा की ऊंचाई 15 फीट है। बिजली कंपनी ने तार को ऊंचा करने और सेपरेटर लगाने की बात कहीं थी, लेकिन काली पूजा में इस दिशा में पहल नहीं की गई।

शहर में स्थापित अधिकतर प्रतिमा स्टेशन चौक होते हुए मुख्य बाजार सुजागंज, इनारा चौक, कोतवाली, खलीफाबाग, नया बाजार, जोगसर, आदमपुर, एसएम कॉलेज मार्ग होते हुए मुसहरी घाट पर विसर्जन के लिए ले जाई जाती है। इन क्षेत्रों में एलटी लाइनें जमीन से 12 से 13 फीट की दूरी पर है। विसर्जन रूटाें पर कवर्ड वायर या अंडरग्राउंड वायर लगाने के लिए विनियाम आयाेग के अध्यक्ष ने दाे साल पहले ही आदेश दिया था, लेकिन अब तक इनके आदेश का पालन नहीं किया गया।

अब भी विसर्जन रूटाें पर जर्जर तार झूल रहे है। बिजली कंपनी के अधीक्षण अभियंता श्रीराम सिंह ने बताया कि विसर्जन रूट पर तार काे टाइट किया गया है। शहर के कई जगहों पर कवर्ड वायर लगाने का काम शुरू है। विसर्जन के वक्त किसी तरह की दुर्घटना न हो उसके लिए जिला प्रशासन से समन्वय स्थापित कर विसर्जन के दाैरान बिजली काटी जाएगी।

