पुलिस नहीं लगा पा रही सुराग:नहीं पकड़े गए एटीएम की क्लोनिंग करने वाले बदमाश, शहरवासियों के खाते से लगातार गायब हो रहे रुपए

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • एटीएम क्लोनिंग करने वाले 4 शातिर ठगों को मोजाहिदपुर पुलिस अब तक नहीं पकड़ सकी

एटीएम क्लोनिंग करने वाले चार शातिर ठगों को मोजाहिदपुर पुलिस नहीं पकड़ पाई। इस कारण लोगों के खाते से लगातार पैसे गायब होने के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। हाल के कुछ महीनों में आधा दर्जन केस भी दर्ज हुए है, जिसमें पीड़ित को न साइबर ठग का फोन आया, न एटीएम कार्ड का डिटेल्स मांगा गया और न ही कोई लिंक को क्लिक करने को कहा गया। फिर खाते से पैसे गायब हो गए। पुलिस अब तक इन मामलों में यह पता नहीं लगा पाई है कि खाते से पैसे कैसे गायब हुए।

ऐसे केसों की जांच में सुराग नहीं मिलने पर फाइल बंद भी हो रही है। आशंका है कि एटीएम का क्लोन तैयार कर ये पैसे निकाले गए हैं। जुलाई माह में मोजाहिदपुर पुलिस ने एटीएम क्लोनिंग करने वाले गैंग के शातिर सदस्य नीतीश कुमार तिवारी (मधवापुर, जीबीनगर तरवारा, सीवान) को गिरफ्तार किया था। पुलिस की पूछताछ में उसने अपने गैंग के कई लोगों के नाम बताए थे, जो एटीएम का क्लोन तैयार करने से लेकर पैसे की निकासी करते हैं।

एटीएम क्लोनिंग में नीतीश के साथ उसके चार दोस्त गोड्‌डा का अभिषेक, छपरा का अनुपम शुक्ला, सोनू और वीरेंद्र भी शामिल हैं। लेकिन मोजाहिदपुर ने चारों की गिरफ्तारी का प्रयास नहीं किया। नीतीश के सारे दोस्त गोड्‌डा में एटीएम क्लोनिंग का काम करते हैं। फील्ड से दूसरे का कार्ड स्वैप कर उसका डाटा चुराने, गोपनीय पिन की जानकारी लेने का काम नीतीश करता था, जबकि एटीएम का क्लोन उसके बाकी दोस्त लैपटॉप पर बैठ कर करते थे।

चुटकियों में एटीएम का डेटा चुरा लेते हैं ठग

कब और कैसे धारक के एटीएम का क्लोन बनाया गया, इसकी जांच करना पुलिस के लिए संभव नहीं है। क्योंकि किसी रूप में ठग पलक झपकते ही एटीएम को स्वैप कर लेगा, यह पता नहीं है। मोजाहिदपुर पुलिस द्वारा पकड़े गए साइबर ठग ने खुलासा किया था कि अंगुलियों के बीच में मिनी स्कीमर को फंसा कर उससे एटीएम को स्वैप कर लेते हैं। एटीएम स्वैप करने के लिए ठग मदद के बहाने लोगों का कार्ड लेते हैं और उसे सिर्फ मिनी स्कीमर से सटा कर स्वैप कर लेते हैं। फिर चोरी छिपे गोपनीय पिन नंबर ले लेते हैं। इसके बाद उस कार्ड का क्लोन तैयार करना ठगों के लिए चुटकियों का काम होता है।

बिना पिन पूछे ही खाते से गायब हो गए पैसे

केस-1 : मुंदीचक के जीपी वर्मा लेन निवासी रंजन कुमार सिंह के खाते से साइबर अपराधियों ने एक लाख 99 हजार 803 रुपए निकाल लिया था। उक्त निकासी का न तो ओटीपी आया और न ही बैंक की ओर से मैसेज।
केस-2 : जोगसर के ऊपर टोला निवासी मनोज कुमार सिंह के खाते से 4 मई 2020 को 25 हजार की अवैध तरीके से निकासी कर ली गई थी। इस संबंध में मनोज ने जोगसर थाने में केस दर्ज कराया था। 14 मई को जब मनोज बैंक गए तो खाते से पैसे की निकासी की जानकारी हुई। सारे पैसों की ऑन लाइन शॉपिंग की गई थी।
केस-3 : मधुसूदनपुर के राधोपुर टीकर निवासी ज्योति कुमारी के खाते से 31 जनवरी 2019 को मुंबई के सांताक्रूज वेस्ट इलाके से एटीएम के जरिए 31 हजार 500 रुपए की निकासी हो गई थी।

क्लोन से बचने के ये तरीके अपनाएं

पहला : पैसे निकासी करने एटीएम जा रहे हैं तो दूसरे व्यक्ति के मौजूदगी में पैसा नहीं निकाले और नहीं किसी की मदद लें।
दूसरा : किसी भी हालत में दूसरे के हाथों में अपना एटीएम कार्ड ना दें।
तीसरा : एटीएम में कार्ड इंट्री करने से पहले पूरी तरह से आश्वस्त हो जाएं कि वहां कोई डिवाइस तो नहीं लगा हुआ हैं और पीछे कोई खड़ा तो नहीं है।
चौथा : उसी एटीएम से पैसे निकालें, जिसमें मेग्नेटिक कार्ड ट्रांजेक्शन के समय लॉक हो जाता है।

