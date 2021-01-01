पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भागलपुर:दारा को मिला बड़ा हिस्सा जमीन में किया था इन्वेस्ट

भागलपुर36 मिनट पहले
अकबरनगर खेरैहिया के खाद व्यापारी अनुजदेव सिंह के बेटे सुशांत कुमार शिवम की हत्या कर पैसों की लूट मामले में जेल भेजे गए मुख्य आरोपी दारा मियां उर्फ परवेज अख्तर को लूटी गई राशि में सबसे अधिक रकम मिली थी। इस बात का खुलासा गिरफ्तार आरोपियों ने पूछताछ में किया है। दारा ने अपने हिस्से की राशि को जमीन में इंवेस्ट किया है।

सूत्रों का कहना है कि उसने लूट की राशि से कजरैली इलाके में जमीन खरीदी है। हालांकि यह स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है कि कौन सी जमीन में इंवेस्ट किया है। वारदात में शामिल अन्य आरोपियों को भी लूट की रकम में हिस्सा मिला था। लेकिन पुलिस लूट की रकम में फूटी कौड़ी तक बरामद नहीं कर पाई। इस मामले में पुलिस अब तक चार आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है।

वारदात के शुरूआती दिनों से ही दारा पुलिस जांच की राडार पर था। लेकिन उसके खिलाफ उस समय सबूत नहीं मिला था। जब पुलिस को सबूत मिल गया तो गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस का दावा है कि वारदात के समय दारा घटनास्थल के आसपास मौजूद था। पूरे घटनाक्रम की साजिश कबीरपुर में हुई थी और वहीं वारदात से पहले सभी लोग जुटे थे।

इस मामले में पुलिस को कुछ फुटेज भी मिला है, जिसके आधार पर बदमाशों की पहचान हुई है। बता दें कि 5 नवंबर 2020 को बैंक में पैसा जमा कराने जा रहे शिवम की अपराधियों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी और पैसे लूट लिये थे। मामले का खुलासा और लूट की राशि बरामदगी के लिए परिजनों ने पुलिस के खिलाफ लगातार अनशन किया था।

अपराधी नाढ़ा की पत्नी ने कहा-मेरे पति को फंसाया गया है
इस मामले में मौलानाचक के अपराधी अय्याज उर्फ नाढ़ा का भी नाम आया है। नाढ़ा की पत्नी ने डीआईजी को आवेदन देकर अकबरनगर पुलिस पर इस केस में फंसाने का आरोप लगाया है। पत्नी का कहना है कि घटना के समय उसका पति मौके पर मौजूद नहीं था। लगातार पुलिस घर पर आकर गाली-गलौज करती है और पति को हाजिर करने का दबाव बनाती है। पहले भी पुलिस मेरे पति को कई केस में फंसा चुकी है।

