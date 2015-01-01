पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पाेलियाे अभियान की तर्ज पर हाेगी व्यवस्था:काेराेना का टीका के लिए विभाग ने शुरू की तैयारी

भागलपुर36 मिनट पहले
काेराेना का वैक्सीन आने से पहले स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अपने स्तर से तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। इसके लिए डाॅक्टर, नर्स, पारा मेडिकल स्टाफ, लैब टेक्नीशियन, ममता, आशा व स्वीपर की टीम बनेगी। पल्स पाेलियाे अभियान की तर्ज पर यह व्यवस्था हाेगी। एक टीम पटना से आकर इनलाेगाें काे ट्रेनिंग देगी। सबसे पहले इन लाेगाें काे ही वैक्सीन दिया जाएगा ताकि इसका संक्रमण आगे न फैले।

सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. विजय कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि काेराेना वैक्सीन देने का अभी काेई निश्चित समय तय नहीं है, लेकिन फरवरी के हिसाब से तैयारी कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए अलग से टीम बनेगी और ट्रेनिंग से लेकर वैक्सीन के रखरखाव समेत अन्य कार्य किए जाएंगे। हमारी अंदरूनी तैयारी कर्मचारियाें के सर्वे की चल रही है। दिसंबर तक लिस्ट तैयार हाे जाएगी कि हमें कितने कर्मचारियाें के लिए कितने वैक्सीन की जरूरत हाेगी।

