आज 100 करोड़ की धनवर्षा:धनतेरस दो दिन; कोरोनाकाल के बाद धनतेरस पर रिकार्ड बिजनेस की उम्मीद में झूमेगा बाजार

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में उमड़े लोग, सड़कों पर जाम

कोरोनाकाल की वजह से पिछले आठ माह से लड़खड़ाए बाजार को धनतेरस से बड़ी उम्मीद है। खासकर, ज्वेलरी, बर्तन, ऑटोमोबाइल, कपड़ा, शेयर और प्राॅपर्टी व्यापार को बूम की उम्मीद है। कोरोना का डर बरकरार है, लेकिन बाजार ने लोगों की जरूरतों को ध्यान में रखकर स्टॉक फुल कर रखा है। धनतेरस पर रिकार्ड बिक्री का आगाज बुधवार को धनतेरस की पूर्व संध्या पर ही देखने लगी।

बाजार में पसंदीदा सामानों की खरीदारी के लिए भीड़ लगी रही। लोग पसंद की चीजें बुक करवाकर रख रहे हैं। धनतेरस पर डिलीवरी लेंगे। धनतेरस में बर्तन, जेवरात, चांदी के सिक्के, चांदी के गणेश-लक्ष्मी एवं खिलौना आदि खरीदने की परंपरा रही है। हालाकि धनतेरस पर नए बर्तनों की खरीद शुभ मानी जाती है। इसलिए बर्तन कारोबारी ज्यादा उत्साहित हैं।

1000 दो पहिया और 200 चार पहिया नए वाहनों की होगी बिक्री

जिले के दो पहिया और चार पहिया वाहन एजेंसियों में ग्राहकों की भीड़ बढ़ गई है। कोई फुल पेमेंट कर रहे है तो कोई एडवांस पेमेंट कर रहे है। हर कोई धनतेरस के दिन शोरूम से निकालने के लिए बात कर रहे है। विभिन्न वाहन एजेंसियों के माने तो लॉक डाउन के बाद भी अनलॉक में पिछले साल की तुलना में इस धनतेरस के दिन दोगुना वाहन बिक्री हो सकती है। एडवांस बुकिंग अच्छी-खासी हुई है। करीब 1000 दो पहिया और करीब 200 चार पहिया गाड़ी की बुकिंग हुई है।

सोने-चांदी की भी बढ़ी चमक, पांच करोड़ से अिधक का लेन-देन

सोने-चांदी का रेट काफी बढ़ गया पर इसका लोगों की खरीदारी पर कोई खास असर होता नहीं दिख रहा है। हालांकि सोना महंगा होने के कारण लोग हल्के ज्वेलरी खरीदना पसंद कर रहे हैं। सामान्य तौर पर महिलाएं अंगूठी, कान की बाली, नथिया, पायल और बिछिया ही खरीद रहे हैं। सर्राफा कारोबारी शिवकुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि धनतेरस में पांच करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का व्यवसाय होने की उम्मीद है।

लक्ष्मी-गणेश पर जार्ज पंचम के सिक्के पड़ेंगे भारी
ज्वेलरी दुकानों में कई तरह के सिक्के हैं, लेकिन पारंपरिक लक्ष्मी-गणेश पर विक्टोरिया और जॉर्ज पंचम के सिक्के भारी पड़ेंगे। विक्टोरिया और जॉर्ज पंचम के पुराने सिक्के 950 से 1000 रुपए में मिल रहे हैं। लक्ष्मी-गणेश के 10 ग्राम के सिक्के 700 रुपए में उपलब्ध हैं। धनतेरस पर पुराने सिक्कों की मांग ज्यादा होती है। पिछले वर्ष जॉर्ज पंचम और विक्टोरिया के सिक्के 850 रुपए में बिके थे, लेकिन इस वर्ष इसमें 150 से 200 रुपए का उछाल आया है। चांदी के सिक्के रेडीमेड के अलावा ऑर्डर पर भी बन रहे हैं। चांदी के लक्ष्मी-गणेश की मूर्ति 500 रुपए से 20 हजार तक की उपलब्ध है। चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स के पूर्व अध्यक्ष शैलेंद्र सर्राफ ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर पिछले साल की तुलना में इसबार कारोबार पर प्रभाव पड़ेगा। फिर भी सौ करोड़ से अधिक का कारोबार होने का अनुमान है। जिसमें ज्वेलरी के 5 करोड़, बर्तन 2 करोड़, ऑटोमोबाइल 20 करोड़, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स 3 करोड़, जमीन-फ्लैट्स 50 करोड़, कपड़ा 3 करोड़, शेयर बाजार 7 करोड़ अन्य 10 करोड़ रुपए कारोबार होने की उम्मीद है। वेरायटी चौक के एक बर्तन कारोबारी ने बताया कि फुल कांसा 1100 रुपए किलो, कांसा कस्कुट 700 रुपए किलाे, पीतल का कठौत, हांडी, कटोरी-गिलास 600 रुपए प्रति किलो बिक रहे हैं।

आज मुख्य बाजार में सभी गाड़ियों के प्रवेश पर रोक

धनतेरस को लेकर 12 और 13 नवंबर को मुख्य बाजार में छोटी-बड़ी गाड़ियों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगा दी गई है, ताकि जाम न लगे। एसएसपी आशीष भारती ने बताया कि यातायात व्यवस्था को सुचारु रूप से बनाए रखने के लिए 2 दिन सभी वाहनाें पर राेक रहेगी। टेंपो तथा ई-रिक्शा अपने रूट में चलेंगे। खलीफाबाग चौक से वेरायटी चौक व स्टेशन चौक तक वाहनों के प्रवेश पर पूरी तरह से रोक रहेगी, ताकि लोग पैदल खरीदारी कर सके। शहीद चौक, खरमनचक, कोतवाली चौक और स्टेशन चौक पर पुलिस की तैनाती की गई, जो मुख्य बाजार में प्रवेश करने वाली गाड़ियों को रोकेगी। इस रूट पर ई-रिक्शा भी नहीं चलेगी।

यहां पार्क कर सकेंगे गाड़ियां : जिला स्कूल कैंपस, घंटाघर चौक के पास, डिक्सन मोड़ के पास ई-रिक्शा स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन की पार्किग।
इन रूटों पर नहीं चलेंगी छोटी-बड़ी गाड़ियां: कोतवाली चौक से शहीद चौक तक, खलीफाबाग चौक से वेरायटी चौक होते हुए बाटागली तक, पटलबाबू रोड में गुरुद्वारा मोड़ से वेरायटी चौक तक, पटल बाबू रोड में रिलायंस शोरूम से वेरायटी चौक तक, लोहापट्टी रोड से वेरायटी चौक तक, दीपनगर मोड़ से खलीफाबाग चौक तक।

