पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एक्शन:डीआईजी बोले- पीड़ित परिवार के साथ है पुलिस, आरोपी थानेदार की होगी गिरफ्तारी

भागलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इंजीनियर आशुतोष पाठक की बिहपुर पुलिस की हिरासत में मौत मानकर जांच कर रही है पुलिस

बिहपुर थानेदार रंजीत मंडल और उसके सहयोगी पुलिसवालों की पिटाई से इंजीनियर आशुतोष पाठक की मौत में नवगछिया पुलिस पर कई तरह के आरोप लग रहे हैं। आरोपी थानेदार की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने पर स्थानीय लोगों ने आंदोलन की चेतावनी भी दे रखी है। इस बीच भागलपुर डीआईजी सुजीत कुमार ने स्पष्ट किया है कि आरोपी थानेदार व उसके साथी पुलिसवालों को किसी भी सूरत में बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।

हर हाल में आरोपी थानेदार रंजीत मंडल की गिरफ्तारी होगी। नवगछिया पुलिस आशुतोष पाठक की मौत को कस्टोडियल डेथ (पुलिस हिरासत में मौत) मानकर जांच कर रही है। एनएचआरसी की गाइडलाइन का पालन किया जा रहा है। पुलिस की ओर से किए जा रहे प्रयास को सार्वजनिक नहीं किया जा सकता है। पीड़ित परिवार पूरी तरह से पुलिस पर भरोसा रखे। जांच के लिए अब तक पुलिस ने उठाए ये कदम

  • हत्या के केस में थानेदार नामजद : बिहपुर थानेदार रंजीत मंडल पर हत्या की एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। इसमें थानेदार को नामजद आरोपी बनाया गया है और बाकी अन्य को अज्ञात।
  • मजिस्ट्रेट ने तैयार किया सूरत-ए-हाल : पुलिस पर हत्या का आरोप है, इस कारण मजिस्ट्रेट की देखरेख में लाश का सूरत-ए-हाल तैयार किया गया है। इसमें स्पष्ट रूप से लिखा गया कि पुलिस पिटाई से जख्मी होने के बाद मौत हुई है।
  • मेडिकल बोर्ड से कराया गया पोस्टमार्टम : लाश का पोस्टमार्टम 3 डॉक्टरों की मेडिकल बोर्ड ने किया है। मजिस्ट्रेट की देखरेख में प्रक्रिया पूरी की गई। पोस्टमार्टम की वीडियोग्राफी हुई है।
  • एसआईटी का गठन : केस की जांच के लिए नवगछिया एसडीपीओ के नेतृत्व में एसआईटी का गठन किया गया है। यह टीम जांच के साथ-साथ आरोपी थानेदार समेत अन्य की गिरफ्तारी भी करेगी।
  • न्यायिक जांच की पहल : नवगछिया एसपी ने डीएम को पत्र लिख कर न्यायिक जांच कराने का अनुरोध किया है। डीएम जिला व सत्र न्यायाधीश से इसके लिए अनुरोध करेंगे।
  • एफएसएल की टीम ने जुटाए सूबत : वारदात के बाद पटना से एफएसएल की टीम को घटनास्थल यानी बिहपुर थाने की बारीकी से जांच करवाई गई। पिटाई में प्रयुक्त डंडा, हथियारों का बट, हाजत के दरवाजे का रॉड, फर्श, थाने की जीप से आदि से कई सैंपल कलेक्ट किये गए।
  • सीसीटीवी फुटेज को किया गया जब्त: बिहपुर थाने में लगा सीसीटीवी कैमरा इस केस में सबसे अहम सबूत है। कैमरे में पूरी घटना कैद हुई है। डीबीआर और फुटेज को जब्त कर लिया है और उसे डीआईजी की निगरानी में रखा गया है।

पिटाई में शामिल दोनों होमगार्ड जवान पर कार्रवाई के लिए डीएम को लिखा गया
आरोपी थानेदार के साथ रहे दोनों होमगार्ड जवान व ड्राइवर की भी पहचान हो गई है। होमगार्ड जवानों पर कार्रवाई के लिए नवगछिया एसपी ने डीएम को लिखा है। निलंबित थानेदार पर अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की भी प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। जांच रिपोर्ट आते आरोपी उसे बर्खास्त किया जाएगा। हर बिंदु की मॉनिटरिंग डीआईजी कर रहे हैं।
ग्रामीणों ने कहा-फरार थानेदार सोशल मीडिया पर है सक्रिय
मड़वा के ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि फरार बिहपुर थानाध्यक्ष रणजीत कुमार समेत अन्य आरोपियों के ठिकानों तक एसआईटी नहीं पहुंच पा रही है। जबकि थानेदार लगातार अपना सोशल मीडिया पर है। उनका लास्ट सीन बुधवार की रात 9:07 बजे दिख रहा है। इलाके के लोग थानेदार का स्टेट्स का स्कीन शाॅट सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर रहे हैं। यह जांच का विषय है कि फरार थानेदार का मोबाइल वे खुद ऑपरेट कर रहे हैं या उनके परिवार वाले। ग्रामीणों ने नवगछिया पुलिस से मोबाइल का सीडीआर निकालकर कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें