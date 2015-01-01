पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:डीएम ने समीक्षा बैठक में दिए निर्देश, आरटीपीएस काउंटर से खदेड़े जाएंगे बिचाैलिए

भागलपुर7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अंचलों को समय पर दाखिल-खारिज करने को भी कहा

अंचलाें में काम कर रहे आरटीपीएस काउंटर से बिचाैलियाें काे खदेड़ा जाएगा। काउंटर और इसके आसपास की दुकानाें में प्रमाण पत्र बनाने के नाम पर लाेगाें के दाेहन की जानकारी प्रशासन काे मिली है। डीएम प्रणव कुमार ने इसके लिए सभी सीओ काे आरटीपीएस काउंटर की राेजाना जांच काे कहा है।

जिला में इसके लिए हर प्रखंड के प्रभारी अफसराें के नेतृत्व में लगातार छापेमारी हाेगी। छापेमारी का दिन ओर समय अफसरों को उसकी समय बताया जाएगा। डीएम ने मंगलवार को अफसरों के साथ की समीक्षा बैठक में इसे लेकर कई निर्देश दिए। बैठक में सामने आया कि वर्तमान में ऑनलाइन दाखिल-खारिज के 33805 मामले लंबित हैं। सबसे खराब हालत कहलगांव अंचल व इस अनुमंडल के अन्य अंचलाें का है। सबसे अच्छा काम इस्माइलपुर में हुआ है। 2831 ऐसे मामले हैं, जाे 60 दिन बीतने के बाद भी लंबित हैं। डीएम ने दाखिल खारिज तय सीमा पर पूरा करने को कहा। नवगछिया, नाथनगर व शाहकुंड अंचल काे छाेड़कर अन्य अंचलाें ने हर शनिवार काे जमीन विवाद सुलझाने काे थानेदार व सीओ की हाेने वाली बैठक की जानकारी अपलाेड नहीं की है। एडीएम राजेश कुमार राजा ने कहा, कहलगांव में एसडीओ, डीसीएलआर काे निगरानी करने काे कहा है।

