अर्घ्य की तैयारी:सजे 49 छठ घाट, बचे आज हो जाएंगे चकाचक

भागलपुर23 मिनट पहले
  • समितियाें ने घाटाें राेशनी के प्रबंध किए, लगाएं जाएंगे जागरूकता के भी बैनर

शहर के 49 छठ घाट लगभग बनकर तैयार हैं, अब बैरिकेडिंग और लाल निशान लगाने बाकी हैं, बाकी घाटाें पर ताे बालू डालकर दलदल खत्म कर दिया गया है, लेकिन बरारी पुल घाट से दलदली मिट्टी अबतक नहीं हटाया जा सकी है, पिछले चार दिन से लगातार वहां जेसीबी और पाेकलेन मशीन से काम चल रहा है। वहीं घाट तैयार हाेने के बाद दुबारा मुसहरी घाट पर पशुओं के आने से व्रतियाें के लिए बने घाट दलदली हाे गए हैं।

इससे यहां भी व्रतियाें काे परेशानियां हाेंगी। हालांकि बाकी घाटाें में आखिरी चरण में वहां काम चल रहा है। पूजा समितियाें की ओर से घाटाें पर राेशनी के प्रबंध भी किए जा चुके हैं, अब जागरूकता के लिए बैनर-पाेस्टर भी शुक्रवार काे लगाए जाएंगे। इधर, नगर आयुक्त जे प्रियदर्शिनी ने उपनगर आयुक्त प्रफुल्ल चंद्र यादव के साथ छठ घाटाें का जायजा लिया।

हालांकि वह कामकाज से संतुष्ट दिखीं पर उपनगर आयुक्त से कहा है कि शुक्रवार की सुबह तक सभी घाट तैयार हाे जाएं, यह ध्यान रखना हाेगा। खास ताैर पर बैरिकेडिंग व लाल निशान लगाने की व्यवस्था सही तरीके से हाे, साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए घाट किनारे गाेल घेरा भी बनाएं और जागरूकता के बैनर लगवाएं।

गंगा की गाेद से निकला 500 फीट का मानिक घाट
इस बार गंगा की गाेद से करीब 500 फीट का मानिक सरकार घाट निकला है। जहां न ताे दलदली मिट्टी का डर है और न ही गंगा के गहरे पानी में व्रतियाें के डूबने का खतरा है। क्याेंकि घाट किनारे पानी ही तीन फीट है, साथ ही वहां शुक्रवार की सुबह तक बैरिकेडिंग ऐसे की जाएगी, जहां लाेग डुबकी लगाकर स्नान नहीं कर पाएंगे।

बूढ़ानाथ : इस घाट पर दलदली मिट्टी काे कम करने के लिए बलुआही मिट्टी डाला गया था। व्रतियाें की सुविधा के लिए अनाउंमेंट के लिए टेंट लगाए जा रहे थे। अंग सेवा समिति के अभय कुमार घाेष व राजेश टंडन ने बताया कि यहां सूर्य की प्रतिमा भी स्थापित हाेगी। शुक्रवार की सुबह दस बजे तक घाट पूरी तरह बनकर तैयार हाे जाएगा।

नगर आयुक्त ने घाटों का लिया जायजा, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए गाेल घेरे बनाए जाएंगे

आदमपुर
यहां भी घाट तैयार हाे गया है अब चूना और ब्लीचिंग पाउडर से शुक्रवार की सुबह छिड़काव किया जाएगा। पूजा समिति के देव कुमार पांडेय ने बताया कि हमलाेगाें ने भीड़ काे कंट्राेल करने के लिए अपने स्तर से साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने काे जागरूक भी कर रहे हैं, शुक्रवार काे अनाउंसमेंट भी करवाएंगे।

मुसहरी घाट
यहां घाट बनकर तैयार हाे गया था पर दाेपहर बाद अचानक दर्जन भर से ज्यादा भैंस यहां पहुंच गयी। इसके बाद घाट किनारे समतल की हुई जमीन दुबारा दलदली हाे गयी। इस घाट पर पानी में गहराई का सही से अंदाजा नहीं लगने की वजह से खतरा ज्यादा है। वार्ड 27 के पार्षद उमर चांद ने इसे खतरनाक घाट घाेषित करने की सलाह निगम काे दी पर ऐसा नहीं हुआ।

बरारी पुल घाट
हर बार सबसे ज्यादा पानी शहरी क्षेत्र में इसी घाट के पास रहा करता था पर इस बार सबसे खराब घाट यही है। पिछले चार दिन से यहां जमे गाद काे निकालने के लिए एक जेसीबी और एक पाेकलेन मशीन चल रही है। यहां तक कि देर रात में भी काम हुआ है पर व्रतियाें के लिए घाट गुरूवार की शाम तक तैयार नहीं हाे सकी। अब शुक्रवार काे दाेपहर तक तैयार हाेने का अनुमान है।

नाथनगर के सभी घाटों की निगरानी कैमरे से होगी
नाथनगर के चंपानदी घाट पर गुरुवार को नगर आयुक्त जे. प्रियदर्शिनी ने व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। यहां सफाई करवा रही पूजा समिति से उन्होंने सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की जानकारी ली। उन्होंने कहा कि रोशनी, पानी, चेंजिंग रूम आदि की व्यवस्था होगी। घाटों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे से निगरानी होगी। समिति अध्यक्ष पप्पू यादव ने बताया कि चंपा नदी घाट पर सफाई पूरी हो गई है।

