खरीक में कार्रवाई:इंजीनियर की मौत के मामले में फरार चालक गिरफ्तार, पूर्व थानेदार के घर की हुई कुर्की

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
बिहपुर के तत्कालीन थानाध्यक्ष के घर कुर्की करने पहुंची पुलिस।
  • कमिश्नर के नवगछिया दौरे के दूसरे दिन ही पुलिस को मिली सफलता

बिहपुर पुलिस की पिटाई से मड़वा निवासी साॅफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर आशुतोष पाठक की मौत के मामले का मुख्य आरोपी बिहपुर के तत्कालीन थानाध्यक्ष रणजीत कुमार के मुंगेर स्थित घर की मंगलवार को कुर्की की गई। इसी मामले के आरोपी बिहपुर थाना के निजी वाहन चालक जहांगीर राइन को पुलिस ने नाथनगर के निजी स्कूल के समीप से गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

यह कार्रवाई एसआईटी ने एसडीपीओ दिलीप कुमार के नेतृत्व में की। पुलिस ने फरार थानेदार के घर से सभी सामान जब्त कर लिया। नवगछिया एसपी स्वप्नाजी मेश्राम ने बताया कि फरार थानाध्यक्ष की गिरफ्तारी को संभावित ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की जा रही है। जल्द ही चार्जशीट दाखिल की जाएगी। और स्पीडी ट्रायल से सुनवाई होगी।

दावा किया है कि शीघ्र ही आरोपी थानाध्यक्ष भी पुलिस गिरफ्त में होगा। इस कारवाई में महताब खां समेत अन्य पुलिस पदाधिकारी व पुलिस बल मौजूद थे। बता दें कि सोमवार को इस मामले की जांच करने कमिश्नर वंदना किनी नवगछिया और बिहपुर थाना पहुंची थीं।

3 पुलिसकर्मियों की पहले हो चुकी है गिरफ्तारी मामले के तीन आरोपी पुलिसकर्मी की गिरफ्तारी पहले हो चुकी है। इनमें एएसआई शिवबालक प्रसाद एवं होमगार्ड राजू पासवान व मनोज चौधरी शामिल हैं। 24 अक्टूबर को वाहन चेकिंग के दौरान पुलिस ने आशुतोष को हाजत में नंगा कर पीटा था। 25 अक्टूबर को मायागंज अस्पताल में आशुतोष की मौत हो गई थी।

आशुतोष की हत्या के दोषी बख्शे नहीं जाएंगे : चौबे केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण राज्य मंत्री अश्विनी कुमार चौबे ने इंजीनियर आशुतोष के परिजनों से मिलकर गहरी शोक संवेदना व्यक्त की। कहा कि दोषी किसी भी सूरत में नहीं बचेंगे। चौबे ने कहा कि यह हृदय विदारक घटना है। आशुतोष के माता पिता भी नही हैं।

आशुतोष एक स्वतंत्रता सेनानी के पौत्र हैं उनके दादा एक प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य थे। मंत्री ने बिहार के डीजीपी एवं चीफ सेक्रेटरी से बात कर अविलंब आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने काे कहा एवं परिवार को 50 लाख का मुआवजा एवं आशुतोष की पत्नी को सरकारी नौकरी देने का दिलाने की बात की।

