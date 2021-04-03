पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भागलपुर में सड़क हादसा, 8 की हालत गंभीर:रजौन में शगुन से लौट रहे थे एक ही परिवार के 4 लोग; अकबरपुर में टेम्पो-ट्रैक्टर में टक्कर, 4 घायल

भागलपुर4 मिनट पहले
घायल को गंभीर हालत में मायागंज अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।
घायल को गंभीर हालत में मायागंज अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।
  • रजौन गांव में गुरुवार सुबह स्कार्पियो ने सड़क के किनारे खड़े ट्रक में ठोकर मार दी
  • मुरारपुर के पास ओवरटेक ने चक्कर में ईंट लदे टैक्टर ने टेम्पो में मारी टक्कर

भागलपुर में गुरुवार सुबह 2 अलग-अलग सड़क हादसों में 8 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। पहली घटना अकबरनगर थाना क्षेत्र के मुरारपुर के पास हुई, जिसमें एक महिला समेत 4 लोग घायल हो गए। वहीं दूसरी घटना रजौन की है, जिसमें 2 बच्चे समेत 4 लोग घायल हो गए। ये लोग आरा में शगुन समारोह से शामिल होकर घर लौट रहे थे। सभी को गंभीर हालत में मायागंज अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।

पति को लेकर अस्पताल जा रही थी
सुल्तानगंज थाना क्षेत्र के तिलकपुर निवासी वरुण यादव ने बताया कि वह महिषी में टेम्पो में सवार मुरारपुर की ओर जा रहा था। तभी ईंट भट्‌ठा से निकले तेज रफ्तार ट्रैक्टर ने मुरारपुर के पास ओवरटेक ने चक्कर में टेम्पो टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में ट्रैक्टर सड़क किनारे पलट गया। हालांकि ट्रैक्टर ड्राइवर बाल-बाल बच गया। वहीं टेम्पो में सवार एक ही परिवार के घायल तीन सदस्यों में घायल हो गए। सभी को मायागंज अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। वहीं घायल विनती देवी ने बताया कि वह अपने बीमार पति बृज बिहारी बिंद को लेकर अस्पताल जा रही थी। उसकी सास रुषा देवी और ननद भी थीं। तभी हादसा हुआ। सभी लोग सुलतानगंज थाना क्षेत्र के कटारा कुमारपुर गांव के रहने वाले हैं।

खड़े ट्रक में स्कार्पियों ने मारी टक्कर
रजौन थाना क्षेत्र के रजौन गांव में गुरुवार सुबह स्कार्पियो ने सड़क के किनारे खड़े ट्रक में ठोकर मार दी। इसमें 2 बच्चे, समेत 4 लोग घायल हो गए। घायल मो. शाहिद ने बताया कि उसके ससुराल (आरा ) में शगुन समारोह था। इसी में शामिल होकर वह परिवार के साथ स्कार्पियो से लौट रहे थे। तभी हादसा हुआ। इसमें मो. शाहिद की पत्नी शबनम सबोई, बेटी मुस्कान (12) और बेटा शोएब (8) गंभीर रूप घायल हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से घायलों को मायागंज अस्पताल भेज दिया गया। घटना के बाद स्कार्पियो चालक फरार हो गया।

