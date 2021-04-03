पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:दाे बैंकाें के निजीकरण के प्रस्ताव का विराेध, कर्मचारियाें ने किया प्रदर्शन

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
निजीकरण के प्रस्ताव के विराेध में प्रदर्शन करते बैंक यूनियन के अधिकारी व कर्मी। - Dainik Bhaskar
निजीकरण के प्रस्ताव के विराेध में प्रदर्शन करते बैंक यूनियन के अधिकारी व कर्मी।

यूनाइटेड फोरम ऑफ बैंक यूनियंस ने गुरुवार शाम बैंक ऑफ इंडिया व इंडियन बैंक के आंचलिक कार्यालय के नीचे यूएफबीयू के बैनर तले सभी कर्मचारियों एवं अधिकारियों ने बजट में प्रस्तावित दो बैंकों के निजीकरण के विरोध में प्रदर्शन किया। वक्ताओं ने बैंक के निजीकरण के प्रस्ताव का विरोध किया और इसे वापस लेने का आग्रह किया।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि प्रस्ताव काे अगर वापस नहीं करती है तो वे लाेग आंदोलन करेंगे। वे अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल की ओर भी बढ़ सकते हैं। प्रदर्शन में प्रशांत मिश्रा, संजय लाठ, कृष्ण कुमार,अरुण कुमार, सौरभ झा, अहमद, अरविन्द कुमार रामा आदि शामिल थे। संयाेजक अरविंद कुमार रामा ने बताया कि प्रदर्शन में नकुल, एपी सिंह, एन के अग्रवाल, गोपेश, विश्वंभर समेत 150 लोग शामिल थे।

