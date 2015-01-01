पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Exercise To Provide 13 MLD Water To 12 Wards, Channel To Be Built In 7 Days In Pipli Dham, Work To Be Done From Today, Water To Intakewell

पानी सप्लाई:12 वार्ड को 13 एमएलडी पानी देने की कवायद, 7 दिन में बनेगा पीपली धाम में चैनल, आज से होगा काम, इंटेकवेल तक आएगा पानी

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
वाटर वर्क्स का जायजा लेते मेयर सीमा साहा, डिप्टी मेयर राजेश वर्मा व उपनगर आयुक्त प्रफुल्लचंद्र यादव।
  • अभी महज 60 हजार लोगों की ही बुझ रही प्यास, मेयर-डिप्टी मेयर ने लिया बरारी वाटर वर्क्स का जायजा

बरारी वाटर वर्क्स के इंटेकवेल से 60 फीट दूर हुई गंगा से पानी सप्लाई में आ रही परेशानी सात दिन में ठीक हो जाएगी। पिछली बार की तरह की इस बार गंगा में चैनल बनेगा। इससे इंटेकवेल तक पानी पहुंचेगा और शहर के 12 वार्ड में 13 एमएलडी पानी मिल सकेगा। इससे शहर के करीब 1 लाख लोगों की प्यास बुझ सकेगी।

अभी वाटर वर्क्स से मिल रहे 9 एमएलडी पानी से महज 60 हजार लोगों की प्यास ही बुझाई जा रही है। सप्लाई व्यवस्था देखने के लिए मंगलवार को मेयर सीमा साहा, डिप्टी मेयर राजेश वर्मा और उप-नगर आयुक्त प्रफुल्लचंद्र यादव वाटर वर्क्स पहुंचे। उन्होंने निगम अफसरों को गंगा में चैनल बनाने के निर्देश दिए। निगम अफसरों ने बताया कि ठंड में 12 वार्डों में 13 एमएलडी पानी की दरकार है। अभी 9 एलएलडी पानी मिल रहा है। जलस्तर और कम हो सकता है। पेयजल संकट होगा। इस पर डिप्टी मेयर वर्मा ने कहा, पिछली बार जिस एजेंसी ने चैनल बनाया था, उसे ही काम दें। इससे जल्द काम होगा। निगम ने एजेंसी से बात की। अब बुधवार से चैनल बनेगा।

पहले हटेगी गाद, बढ़ाए गए मजदूर
इंटेकवेल तक पानी पहुंचाने के लिए गाद हटाया जाएगा। पुराने चैनल की मिट्‌टी काटकर गहरा किया जाएगा। इस बीच मंगलवार को इंटेकवेल से गाद हटाने के लिए मजदूरों की संख्या बढ़ा दी गई है। हर दो घंटे में मोटर बंद करना पड़ रहा है। इसके बाद ही इंटेकवेल तक पानी आ रहा है।

18 एमएलडी पानी की है जरूरत
जलकल शाखा के मुताबिक 12 एमएलडी पानी सप्लाई करने को 18 एमएलडी पानी तालाब में जमा करना पड़ रहा है। इसके बाद पानी फिल्टर हाेकर 12 एमएलडी सप्लाई हो पाता है। अभी पानी कम आने से 8-9 एमएलडी पानी सप्लाई हो रहा है।

बरारी से यहां मिलता है पानी
बरारी, हाउसिंग बाेर्ड, तिलकामांझी, जेल रोड, कटहलबाड़ी, सुर्खीकल, लालबाग, जवारीपुर, झाैवाकाेठी, खंजरपुर, घंटाघर आदमपुर, माणिक सरकार, शंकरटाॅकिज, बूढ़ानाथ, नयाबाजार, गाैशाला राेड।

सवाल : आगे क्या होगा
इस बार अच्छी बारिश व लॉकडाउन में प्रदूषण कम होने से गंगा मंे पानी बढ़ा। फिर भी नवंबर में ही पानी कम हो गया। ऐसे में सवाल है कि फरवरी-मार्च में जब गर्मी दबिश देगी, तब हालात और विकट होंगे। तब निगम क्या करेगा।

