पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट सुपाैल:उम्मीदें तो कोसी की बाढ़ में डूब जाती हैं बंजर खेतों ने ऐसा दर्द दिया कि पलायन मजबूरी बना

भागलपुर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बाढ़, औद्योगिक पिछड़ापन और पलायन यहां की सबसे बड़ी समस्या, समाधान का रोडमैप कहीं नहीं दिखता

सुपाैल | कोसी की मार से यह इलाका कराह रहा है। धरती सिसक रही है। खेत बंजर हैं-बर्बाद हैं। जिंदगी की मजबूरियां ऐसी कि पीढ़ियां पलायन को मजबूर हैं। बाढ़ में बहते-डूबते खेत जिंदगी की सारी उम्मीदों को भी साथ बहा ले जाते हैं। हर साल बाढ़ की ऐसी मार कि जिले के करीब तीन लाख लोग बेघर होकर खानाबदोश की जिंदगी जीने को मजबूर हैं। सैकड़ों एकड़ खेत बालू से बंजर हो गए। इस समस्या का कोई स्थायी समाधान आज तक नहीं हो सका। कोसी पर हाईडैम बनाने की बात थी। लेकिन यह नदी आज भी अभिशाप ही है। कुसहा त्रासदी का जख्म ऐसा है कि आज घटना के 11 साल बाद भी ये भरे नहीं हैं। बाढ़ ने ऐसी कमर तोड़ दी कि किस्मत भी इसी में डूबकर दम तोड़ देती है। जिले ने देश को रेलमंत्री दिया लेकिन ये इलाका आज रेल कनेक्टिविटी के लिए तरस रहा है। समृद्ध खेती और मजबूत बाजार इतिहास की बात हो चुकी है। यहां के गन्ने की मिठास ऐसी थी कि देश-विदेश तक इसका बाजार था। लेकिन किस्मत ऐसी रूठी की जिंदगी की सारी मिठास खत्म हो गई। आज जूट, चावल, गेहूं, मक्का, दलहन, तिलहन के उत्पादक अन्नदाता किसानों को न्यूनतम मूल्य तक नहीं मिल पा रहा है। जूट से लेकर गन्ना-गेहूं से संबंधित प्रोसेसिंग प्लांट लगे तो इलाके की तकदीर-व तस्वीर बदल जाए। लेकिन बीमार सिस्टम ऐसा कि किसान दलालों के हाथ बिकने को मजबूर हैं। आज से करीब बीस साल पहले यहां जूट मिल हुआ करता था। आग लग गई तो उसके बाद फिर ये पटरी पर नहीं आ सका। कभी निर्मली जैसे इलाके में दस से अधिक चावल मिल थे। व्यापार के लिए समृद्ध मंडी भी। विडंबना देखिए कि संभावनाओं से लबरेज ये इलाका वक्त के साथ बर्बाद होता चला गया। बाढ़ को लेकर योजनाएं खूब बनीं, बांध-पुल-पुलिया के नाम पर लूट भी खूब हुई पर धरातल की सच्चाई यह कि खेत खत्म होते चले गए, छोटे-मोटे उद्योग भी इतिहास की बात हो गए।
खेतों के उत्पाद को बाजार तक पहुंचाने का उपाय नहीं यह बड़ी समस्या

  • सुपौल: यहां मुख्य मुकाबला जदयू प्रत्याशी ऊर्जा मंत्री बिजेन्द्र प्रसाद यादव और महागठबंधन से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मिन्नत रहमानी के बीच है। लोजपा प्रत्याशी प्रभाष मंडल भी यहां चुनावी धुरी में अहम कड़ी हैं। बिजेन्द्र वर्ष 1990 से लगातार क्षेत्र का प्रतिनिधित्व कर रहे हैं। यहां भी जातीय समीकरण महत्वपूर्ण है। यह क्षेत्र यादव, मुस्लिम एवं केवट बहुल है।
  • पिपरा: यहां महागठबंधन की तरफ से पूर्व सांसद विश्वमोहन कुमार राजद के टिकट पर चुनावी समर में उतरे हैं। एनडीए की ओर से जदयू के टिकट पर रामविलास कामत हैं। इनके अलावा लोजपा से महिला उम्मीदवार शकुंतला प्रसाद एवं जाप से महेन्द्र साह मैदान में है। लेकिन सीधा मुकाबला राजद के विश्वमोहन एवं जदयू के रामविलास में ही है।
  • निर्मली: निर्मली में पचपनिया वोटर निर्णायक की भूमिका में है। यहां इस बार जदयू के अनिरूद्ध प्रसाद यादव का मुकाबला राजद के यदुवंश कुमार यादव से है। हालांकि यहां रालोसपा के अर्जुन प्रसाद मेहता मुकाबले को त्रिकोणीय बना रहे हैं। वहीं जाप से विजय यादव भी मैदान में हैं। यादव जाति से तीन उम्मीदवार होने से वोट बंटना तय है।
  • त्रिवेणीगंज: जिले के एक मात्र आरक्षित सीट पर राजद के संतोष सरदार का सीधा मुकाबला जदयू की वीणा भारती से है। दोनों अनुसूचित जाति से हैं। वीणा पासवान समुदाय से हैं तो राजद के संतोष सरदार बांतर समुदाय से हैं। वीणा के पति विश्वमोहन भारती पूर्व में विधायक रहे हैं। यादव, सरदार एवं मुस्लिम बहुल क्षेत्र में सरदार निर्णायक भूमिका में है।
  • छातापुर: छातापुर विस क्षेत्र में एनडीए से भाजपा के नीरज कुमार सिंह बबलू, महागठबंधन से राजद के डॉ. बिपिन कुमार सिंह एवं जाप के संजीव मिश्रा के बीच त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला है। कई बागी भी मैदान में है। कुसहा की मार से जख्मी छातापुर में विकास भी एक मुद्दा है। लेकिन चुनावी मौसम में ये मुद्दे किनारे ही हैं। जातीय समीकरण ही चुनाव पर हावी है। यह मुस्लिम, यादव, केवट, मेहता, पासवान बहुल क्षेत्र है। ब्राह्मणों की भी अच्छी खासी संख्या है। इस क्षेत्र पर ललित बाबू, जगन्नाथ मिश्र के समय से कांग्रेस का दबदबा था। भाजपा के नीरज पूर्व में परचम लहराते आए हैं। लेकिन इस बार मत विभाजन के कारण उनकी राह भी आसान नहीं है। भाजपा के अंदर स्थानीय उम्मीदवार को टिकट का भी एक स्थानीय मुद्दा गरम है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें