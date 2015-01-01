पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपाष्टमी:गोशाला में लगा मेला, लोगों ने गायों को लगाया तिलक, खिलाया चारा

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • रक्षा और संवर्धन के लिए गोष्ठी का हुआ आयोजन, गायों को बचाने की अपील

नया बाजार स्थित गोशाला में रविवार को गोपाष्टमी का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान लगे मेले में काफी संख्या में लोग पहुंचे। पूजन हवन में महिलाओं की भागीदारी की। गायों को कुमकुम व हल्दी का तिलक लगाकर और लाल रंग का कपड़ा ओढ़ाकर सुख-समृद्धि की कामना की।

घरों और मंदिरों में भी गायों की पूजा-अर्चना की गई। मेले में स्थानीय लोगों के अलावा ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से लोग देर रात तक आनंद लेते रहे। कई तरह की झांकियां सजाई गई। इसमें गाय और कृष्ण, राज दरबार, राजा दिलीप, गो का महत्व, देसी गाय और उनकी नस्ल को दर्शाया गया।

अभिभावक बच्चों को झांकियों द्वारा दिया गया संदेश को बता रहे थे। आयोजन में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन व मास्क पहनने का अनुरोध किया जा रहा था। गोशाला में कई तरह के संदेश भी दर्शाए गए। इनमें बेकार समझा जानेवाला गोधन बचाया जाए तो 282 करोड़ बैरल तेल से प्राप्त होने वाली ऊर्जा गोबर गैस से प्राप्त हो सकती है का संदेश रोचक रहा।

जहां गाय, वहां श्रीकृष्ण
गो सेवा भारतीय संस्कृति का अभिन्न अंग है। गो का स्थान माता के तुल्य है। ये बातें गोपाष्टमी पर आयोजित गो संवर्धन संगोष्ठी के दौरान पूर्व मेयर डा. वीणा यादव ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कि गीता में भगवान श्रीकृष्ण कहते हैं जहां गाय रहती हैं वही में रहता हूं। इसके पूर्व गोष्ठी का उद्घाटन डा. वीणा यादव, नभय चौधरी, गिरधारी केजरीवाल, रामगोपाल पोद्दार, लक्ष्मीनारायण डोकानिया, सुनील जैन ने संयुक्त रूप से दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर किया।

नभय चौधरी, रामगोपाल पोद्दार आदि ने कहा, पॉलिथीन खा रही गायों का इलाज एवं पॉलीथिन पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध होना चाहिए। महामंत्री गिरधारी केजरीवाल ने भी विचार रखे। अध्यक्षता लक्ष्मीनारायण डोकानिया ने की। मौके पर रोहित बाजोरिया, मंत्री सुनील जैन, उपाध्यक्ष सत्य नारायण पोद्दार, अतुल ढंढानियां, शिव कुमार आदि मौजूद थे।

5000 मास्क बांटे गए
बिहार प्रादेशिक मारवाड़ी सम्मेलन की ओर से गोपाष्टमी मेले पर 5000 मास्क का वितरण किया। वितरण सम्मेलन के महामंत्री अनिल खेतान, पूर्व मेयर दीपक भुवानिया, राम गोपाल पोद्दार, श्रवण कुमार बाजोरिया आदि मौजूद थे।

