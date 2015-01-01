पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोदाम में आग:हबीबपुर में कबाड़ गोदाम में भीषण आग, तीन दमकलों से पाया काबू, 3 लाख का नुकसान, आग लगने के कारणों का खुलासा नहीं

भागलपुर4 घंटे पहले
हबीबपुर चौक के पास मो. फिरोज की कबाड़ और लोहे की गोदाम में सोमवार शाम को अचानक आग लग गई। आग इतनी भीषण थी कि दमकल की 3 गाड़ियों ने डेढ़ घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद काबू पाया।

गोदाम मालिक के मुताबिक, आग लगने से करीब 3 लाख का नुकसान हुआ है। आग कैसे लगी, इसका पता नहीं चल पाया है।

फिरोज ने बताया कि शाम में गोदाम कर घर गए। कुछ देर बाद लोगों ने सूचना दी कि गोदाम में आग लग गई है। पहले तो लोगों के सहयोग से आग पर बुझाने का प्रयास किया गया, लेकिन कबाड़ के कारण आग की लपटें बढ़ती चली गईं। तब हबीबपुर पुलिस को सूचना दी गई और दमकल को बुलाया गया।

तीन दमकल पानी से आग बुझी। उधर, पुलिस का कहना है कि गोदाम में आग बुझाने का इंतजाम नहीं था। इस कारण लपटें बढ़ती चली गई।

