वाेटिंग ट्रेंड:पहले बिहपुर फिर गोपालपुर के बाद पीरपैंती हुआ आगे, अंत में नाथनगर ने वोटिंग में सबको पीछे छोड़ा

भागलपुर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छाेटी दुर्गा चरण स्कूल बूथ से वाेट डालकर निकलतीं महिलाएं।
  • दाेपहर बाद वाेटिंग की बढ़ी रफ्तार, लेकिन भागलपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के वाेटर घराें में ही दुबके रहे
  • दाेपहर 12 बजे तक बिहपुर में सबसे ज्यादा 37.2% वाेटिंग, 2 बजे गाेपालपुर और शाम में पीरपैंती बढ़ा

भागलपुर जिले की सात विधानसभा सीटाें पर दाे चरणाें में मतदान पूरा हाे गया है। पहले चरण में सुल्तानगंज और कहलगांव में 28 अक्टूबर काे मतदान हुआ था, ताे मंगलवार काे दूसरे चरण में जिले की पांच विधानसभा सीटाें पर मतदान हुआ। इसमें नाथनगर में सबसे अधिक 59.2% ताे भागलपुर में सबसे कम 43% वाेटिंग हुई। पांचाें विधानसभा सीटाें में भागलपुर काे छाेड़कर दाेपहर 12 बजे के बाद अलग-अलग विस क्षेत्र आगे हाेता रहा। कभी बिहपुर, ताे कभी गाेपालपुर, कभी पीरपैंती ताे कभी नाथनगर आगे हाेता रहा। हालांकि सुबह से लेकर शाम तक में भागलपुर वाेटिंग में कभी आगे नहीं रहा। हमेशा सबसे पीछे ही चलता रहा। यहां के ज्यादातर वाेटर घराें में ही दुबके रहे।

जिले की पांच विधानसभा सीट भागलपुर, नाथनगर, पीरपैंती, गाेपालपुर व बिहपुर के 2249 बूथाें पर वाेटिंग हुई। वाेटिंग सुबह सात बजे से शुरू हुई और शाम छह बजे तक चलती रही। सुबह घंटेभर की वाेटिंग में गाेपालपुर सबसे पीछे रहा। लेकिन जैसे ही दिन चढ़ने लगा, वाेटिंग का प्रतिशत भी बढ़ने लगा। भागलपुर शहर में दाेपहर 12 बजे तक महज 17% वाेटिंग हुई। जबकि इस समय तक बिहपुर वाेटिंग में सबसे आगे रहा।

वहां 37.2% वाेटिंग हुई। लेकिन एक बजे तक गाेपालपुर ने सबकाे पीछे छाेड़ा और 42.5% वाेटिंग हाे गई। दाेपहर दाे बजे तक गाेपालपुर के मतदाता वाेटिंग में आगे रहे। लेकिन एक घंटे के बाद ही दिन के तीन बजे पीरपैंती आगे हाे गया। पीरपैंती में तीन बजे तक 50 फीसदी वाेटिंग हाे चुकी थी।

संभावना जताई जाने लगी कि पीरपैंती सबकाे वाेटिंग में पीछे छाेड़ देगा। शाम चार बजे तक पीरपैंती आगे रहा। वहां उस समय तक 54.51 फीसदी वाेटिंग हाे गई थी। लेकिन इसके बाद अचानक नाथनगर आगे बढ़ गया। वहां घंटेभर में आठ फीसदी वाेटिंग बढ़कर 57% पर पहुंच गया। शाम छह बजे तक नाथनगर ने वाेटिंग में सबकाे पीछे छाेड़ दिया।

सुबह 10 बजे के बाद सीधे शाम 5 बजे नाथनगर निकला आगे
पांच में चार विधानसभा में वाेटिंग का प्रतिशत आगे-पीछे हाेता रहा। तीन बार गाेपालपुर, तीन बार पीरपैंती और तीन बार नाथनगर विधानसभा सीट पर वाेटिंग आगे हुआ। शुरुआत में बिहपुर आगे हुआ। लेकिन इसके बाद गाेपालपुर सुबह 11, दाेपहर एक और दाे बजे वाेटिंग में आगे रहा।

वहीं पीरपैंती सुबह नाै, दिन के तीन बजे और शाम चार बजे आगे हुआ। जबकि नाथनगर सुबह दस बजे आगे हुआ और इसके बाद पीछे चलता रहा। लेकिन शाम पांच बजे अचानक सबसे आगे नाथनगर हाे गया। वहां 57% वाेटिंग हुई और शाम छह बजे तक वाेटिंग में अपना दबदबा कायम रखा। शाम छह बजे तक नाथनगर में 59.2% वाेटिंग हुई और वहां के वाेटराें ने बाकी चाराें विधानसभा क्षेत्र के वाेटराें काे वाेटिंग करने में पीछे छाेड़ दिया।

