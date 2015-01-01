पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माैसम:पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी के कारण बढ़ी थी ठंड, फिर भी दिसंबर पांच साल में सबसे गर्म

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • लेकिन बंगाल की खाड़ी से शहर में आ रही नमी ने कर दिया कम
  • नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में 11 डिग्री तक चला गया था पारा पर अगले सप्ताह से ही माैसम का बदल गया मिजाज

इस बार ठंड पहले अाई। नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में ठंड इस कदर पड़ी कि न्यूनतम पारा 11 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंचा था। लेकिन अगले सप्ताह से ही माैसम का मिजाज बदल गया। तापमान काफी तेजी से बढ़ा। नतीजा ये कि दिसंबर भी बीते पांच साल में सबसे गर्म है। हालांकि पहाड़ाें में बर्फबारी हाेने से ठंडी हवा चली। इसके असर काे बंगाल की खाड़ी में बने कम दबाव के क्षेत्र की वजह से आ रही नमी ने कम कर दिया।

माैसम वैज्ञानिकाें की मानें तक इस बार न्यूट्रल कंडीशन भी बन सकती है। इससे कड़ाके की इंड पड़ने के आसार कम हाे जाते हैं। इस बार दिसंबर के तीसरे सप्ताह में भी अधिकतम तापमान 24-25 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच दर्ज किया जा रहा है। जबकि बीते चार वर्षाें में दिसंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह में ही अधिकतम तापमान 20-22 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंचा था।
बुधवार काे भी कम रही ठंड धूप निकली ताे पारा भी चढ़ा
शहर में बुधवार दिन में ठंड कम रही। माैसम साफ रहने से धूप निकली ताे पारा भी चढ़ा। बुधवार काे शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 25.6 और न्यूनतम तानमान 13.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। अगले दाे दिनाें तक शहर में ठंडी हवा चलने के आसार हैं।

उसके बाद एक बार फिर काेहरा लगना शुरू हाे सकता है। बीते 24 घंटे में अधिकतम तापमान में 0.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस बढ़ा और न्यूनतम तापमान 0.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस घटा है। मंगलवार काे शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 24.8 और न्यूनतम तापमान 14.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था।
इस बार कड़ाके की ठंड के आसार नहीं
इस बार कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ने का आसार नहीं के बराबर हैं। इसकी वजह इस बार न्यूट्रल कंडीशन की स्थिति बन सकती है। वैज्ञानिकाें की मानें ताे तापमान के कम या अधिक होने का सीधा प्रभाव भू-मध्य प्रशांत सागर के पानी के तापमान पर निर्भर करता है। इस बार पानी का तापमान सामान्य के करीब बना हुआ है। हवा की गति धीमी रही तो 5 साल में और अधिक रही तो 3 साल में मौसम की न्यूट्रल कंडीशन की स्थिति बनती है। इससे पहले न्यूट्रल कंडीशन वर्ष 2017 में बनी थी।

रात के समय बढ़ेगी ठंड
मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र की ओर से अनुमान लगाया गया है कि आने वाले दो दिन शुष्क हवा आने के कारण मौसम शुष्क रहने की संभावना है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक एसके पटेल ने बताया कि अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान में विशेष परिवर्तन होने की संभावना नहीं है। नमी की मात्रा कम हाेने से ठंडी हवा चलेगी। इससे दिन में धूप के कारण असर कम हाेगा। लेकिन रात में ठंड बढ़ेगी। इधर बंगाल की खाड़ी से कम मात्रा में नमीयुक्त हवा आना जारी है।

