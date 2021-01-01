पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नया अध्याय जुड़ा:भागलपुर से जयनगर के लिए रवाना हुई पहली एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन, अंग प्रदेश से सीधा जुड़ा मिथिलांचल

ट्रेन को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना करते सांसद, विधायक और डीआरएम। - Dainik Bhaskar
ट्रेन को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना करते सांसद, विधायक और डीआरएम।
  • सिल्क व मखाना का बढ़ेगा व्यापार

अंग प्रदेश से मिथिलांचल रेल से सोमवार को सीधा रिश्ता जुड़ गया। भागलपुर स्टेशन से जयनगर के लिए पहली एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन 166 यात्रियों को लेकर मिथिलांचल के लिए सुबह 7.50 बजे रवाना हो गई। ट्रेन के चलने से अंग प्रदेश के सिल्क और लिनन के साथ मिथिलांचल के मखाना के व्यापार में भी गति आएगी। पर्यटन की संभावनाएं भी बढ़ेंगी।

272 किमी. की दूरी यह ट्रेन करीब 9 घंटे में तय करेगी। सांसद अजय मंडल, कहलगांव के विधायक पवन यादव, मेयर सीमा साहा और डीआरएम यतेंद्र कुमार ने ट्रेन को झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। यह ट्रेन भागलपुर से रोज सुबह 7.50 बजे खुलेगी और शाम 4.05 बजे जयनगर पहुंचेगी। जयनगर से रात 8.30 बजे खुलकर सुबह 5.30 बजे भागलपुर पहुंचेगी।

ट्रेन में सेकंड क्लास सीटिंग में 672, स्लीपर में 142, एसी-3 में 30 और एसी-2 में 24 सीटें हैं। यह ट्रेन मुंगेर में 5 मिनट और बरौनी 10 मिनट रुकेगी। इस मौके पर डीआरएम ने कहा कि नई ट्रेन से राज्य के दोनों प्रमुख इलाकों में व्यापार बढ़ेगा। मिथिलांचल की मछलियां, मखाना और पान अंग नगरी आ सकेगी। भागलपुरी सिल्क, कतरनी धान और जर्दालु आम की खुशबू से मिथिलांचल महकेगा।

रेलवे का भी राजस्व बढ़ेगा। इस मौके पर डीआरएम ने कहा कि नई ट्रेन से राज्य के दोनों प्रमुख इलाकों में व्यापार बढ़ेगा। मिथिलांचल की मछलियां, मखाना और पान अंग नगरी आ सकेगी। भागलपुरी सिल्क, कतरनी धान और जर्दालु आम की खुशबू से मिथिलांचल महकेगा। रेलवे का भी राजस्व बढ़ेगा और पर्यटन को रफ्तार मिलेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि जल्द ही भागलपुर से बंद सभी ट्रेनें भी चलेंगी।

मेयर ने कहा कि इस ट्रेन से भागलपुर, मुंगेर, बांका और झारखंड के यात्रियों को सहूलियत होगी। मौके पर सीनियर डीसीएम पवन कुमार, सीनियर डीओएम एके मौर्या, सीनियर डीएमई सतेंद्र तिवारी, एसीएम बीके मिश्रा, स्टेशन अधीक्षक समर कुमार सिंह, सीनियर सेक्शन इंजीनियर एके अख्तर, चीफ यार्ड मास्टर प्रमोद कुमार, स्टेशन मास्टर विक्रम सिंह, ट्रैफिक इंस्पेक्टर बीबी तिवारी, सीआईटी आरएन पासवान, बीके महाराज, डीआरयूसीसी के सदस्य अभिषेक जैन, पूर्व सदस्य कुंज बिहारी झुनझुनवाला, मंडल सुरक्षा आयुक्त राहुल राज, आरपीएफ इंस्पेक्टर अनिल कुमार सिंह, जीआरपी इंचार्ज अरविंद कुमार आदि भी मौजूद रहे।

