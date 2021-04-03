पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अफसराें का अजीब कारनामा:पहले दाेषी करार, फिर हुआ एफआईआर का आदेश, अब हाेगी गबन के मामले की जांच

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • काे-ऑपरेटिव बैंक में बिना जांच के ही कार्रवाई की तैयारी शुरू

द भागलपुर सेंट्रल काे-ऑपरेटिव बैंक की पांच शाखाओं से 54 लाख 90 हजार 612 रुपए गबन के मामले में अफसराें के काम करने के अजीबाेगरीब तरीके सामने आए हैं। बिना जांच के पहले 11 कर्मियाें काे दाेषी करार दे दिया गया। इसके साथ ही काे-ऑपरेटिव के रजिस्ट्रार ने प्राथमिकी का आदेश जारी कर दिया।

अब तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी इसकी जांच करेगी कि गबन की वास्तविक राशि कितनी और इसमें काैन-काैन दाेषी हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में प्राथमिकी करने में भी पेच फंस गया है। कारण यह है कि जब तक जांच पूरी नहीं हाे पाएगी, तब तक प्राथमिकी भी दर्ज नहीं हाे सकेगी। दरअसल, मामला आठ साल पहले का है।

बाद में जब राज्यस्तर पर माइग्रा खातों को लेकर बैंकाें पर दबाव बढ़ा ताे सात साल बाद 2019 में इसकी स्पेशल ऑडिट की गई और इसमें 54 लाख रुपए की गड़बड़ी सामने आई। इसके बाद अब दाे साल बाद इसमें कार्रवाई शुरू की गई है। जब ऑडिट रिपाेर्ट में गड़बड़ी सामने आई ताे इसकी समीक्षा के लिए कमेटी गठित की गई।

लेकिन कमेटी ने जांच करने से इंकार कर दिया और मामला पेंडिंग हाे गया। हाल में जब वीडियाे कांफ्रेंसिंग के दाैरान रजिस्ट्रार ने कार्रवाई काे लेकर अफसराें काे फटकार लगाई ताे प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने का आदेश दे दिया गया। अब प्राथमिकी करने का आधार की तलाशा जा रहा है।

बिना जांच के 11 कर्मियाें काे दाेषी बताते हुए प्राथमिकी का आदेश
बता दें कि सहयाेग समितियां की निबंधक रचना पाटिल ने दी भागलपुर सेंट्रल काे-ऑपरेटिव बैंक के प्रबंध निदेशक काे पत्र के माध्यम से निर्देश दिया कि दाेषी कर्मियाें के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराएं। इसके साथ ही प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने की तैयारी शुरू गई।

इनमें कटाेरिया के शाखा प्रबंधक अरविंद कुमार, अनुबंध सहायक राजेश रंजन, शंभुगंज के शाखा प्रबंधक गाेरेलाल यादव, सहायक चंदन यादव, बेलहर के शाखा प्रबंधक शुभांश भूषण सिंह, अनुसेवक अरुण कुमार व जयनाथ दास, शाहकुंड के शाखा प्रबंधक अशाेक कुमार अशाेक, राेकड़पाल विजय कुमार सिंह, बिहपुर के शाखा प्रबंधक माे. शाहिद आलम व राेकड़पाल लक्ष्मण झा काे दाेषी पाया गया है, जिनके खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज की जाएगी।
तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी को सप्ताह भर में मंतव्य के साथ जमा करनी है रिपोर्ट
लेकिन ये लाेग सही में दाेषी हैं या नहीं, इसके लिए एक बार फिर से दी भागलपुर सेंट्रल काे-ऑपरेटिव बैंक के प्रबंधक निदेशक माे. जैनुल आबदीन अंसारी ने तीन सदस्यीय टीम गठित की है। इनमें सहकारिता प्रसार पदाधिकारी पवन कुमार भास्कर, प्रबंधक लेखा प्रेमचंद्र प्रभाकर और सदस्य राहुल शामिल है।

कमेटी के अध्यक्ष व सदस्याें काे सहयाेग समिति के निबंधक काे आदेश दिया गया है कि बिंदुवार समीक्षा करते हुए अपने मंतव्य के साथ सप्ताहभर के अंदर संयुक्त हस्ताक्षर से जांच रिपाेर्ट जमा करेंगे, जिससे माइग्रा खाता से संबंधित सभी अनियमितता व गबन की बिंदुवार समीक्षा रिपाेर्ट सहयाेग समितियां के निबंधक काे उपलब्ध कराई जा सके। लेकिन अब तक जांच शुरू नहीं की जा सकी है।

