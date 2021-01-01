पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हालात:स्मार्ट सिटी के लिए 200 पेड़ काटना या शिफ्ट करना चुनाैती, ट्रिपल आईटी में शिफ्टिंग का प्रयाेग फेल, सभी 29 पेड़ सूखे

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
ट्रिपल आईटी के नए बिल्डिंग के लिए जिन पेड़ाें काे शिफ्ट किया गया, वे सभी सूख गए हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • सैंडिस कंपाउंड के साैंदर्यीकरण में 66 पेड़ हैं अड़चन, शहर की सड़कों को स्मार्ट बनाने में भी आड़े आएंगे 132 पेड़
  • सैंडिस में काम कर रही एजेंसी ने वन विभाग काे पेड़ाें काे हटाने काे मांगा है एनओसी, सर्वे के बाद होगा निर्णय

शहर में स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत हाेने वाले दाे काम के लिए 200 से अधिक पेड़ काे काटने या दूसरी जगह लगाने की जरूरत है। 11.41 किलाेमीटर में बनने वाले स्मार्ट राेड में 132 से अधिक पेड़ रास्ते में आ रहे हैं जबकि सैंडिस कंपाउंड के साैंदर्यीकरण व नए गेट बनाने में 66 पेड़ाें काे हटाया जाना है। इनमें अधिकतर पुराने पेड़ हैं।

वन विभाग पहले सर्वे करेगा, फिर तय हाेगा कि पेड़ काटे जाएंगे या हटाए जाएंगे। वन एवं पर्यावरण विभाग के प्रधान सचिव का निर्देश है कि पेड़ाें काे काटा न जाए, लेकिन शहर में इससे पहले ट्रिपल आईटी का भवन बनाने में पेड़ की शिफ्ट करने की याेजना असफल रही है। वहां नवंबर 2019 में 8 लाख 70 हजार रुपए खर्च कर आम काे 29 पेड़ों काे शिफ्ट किया गया था, लेकिन उनमें एक भी जीवित नहीं बचे हैं। वहां वन विभाग ने पेड़ाें काे काटने की अनुमति नहीं दी थी।

  • 08 लाख 70 हजार रुपए खर्च कर ट्रिपल आईटी से शिफ्ट किए थे 29 आम के पेड़
  • 30 हजार रुपए एक पेड़ काे शिफ्ट करने पर आए थे खर्च
  • 20 पेड़ सैंडिस के मेन गेट काे बनाने में ही हटाने हाेंगे

सैंडिस का मेन गेट बनाने में 20 पेड़ाें काे हटाने की जरूरत
स्मार्ट सिटी फंड से संवर रहे सैंडिस कम्पाउंड में 66 पेड़ हटाए जाएंगे। यहां काम कर रही एजेंसी सिंघल इंटरप्राइजेज के अधिकारी अमूल्य दास ने बताया कि केवल मेन गेट बनाने के लिए 20 पेड़ों को हटाने की जरूरत है। इन पेड़ों की सूची एनओसी के लिए वन विभाग को भेजी गई है। वहीं से तय हाेगा कि पेड़ का क्या करना है।

सैंडिस में गेट पर लगे करीब 5-7 साल पुराने अशोक के पेड़ों की शिफ्टिंग हाे सकती है जबकि बाकी बड़े और पुराने पड़ों काे काटना पड़ सकता है। वन विभाग के रेंज अफसर बीके सिंह ने बताया कि डीएफओ यह फैसला लेंगे कि कौन से पेड़ काटे जाएंगे और काैन शिफ्ट हाेंगे।
पांच स्मार्ट राेड में ही बाधा बनेंगे 132 पेड़
भास्कर ने प्रस्तावित स्मार्ट राेड की तहकीकात की ताे पाया कि मेडिकल काॅलेज से तिलकामांझी चाैक के बीच 47, तिलकामांझी चाैक से पुलिस लाइन व कचहरी चाैक तक 53, कचहरी चाैक से घूरनपीर बाबा चाैक तक 23, घूरनपीर बाबा चाैक से आदमपुर चाैक तक 5 और कचहरी चाैक से त्रिमूर्ति चाैक तक 4 पेड़ाें काे हटाने की जरूरत पड़ सकती है।

40 साल पुराने पेड़ किए गए थे शिफ्ट

ट्रिपल आईटी में नवंबर 2019 से फरवरी 2020 के बीच 29 आम के पेड़ों को ट्रांसप्लांट किया गया था। इनमें ज्यादातर पेड़ 30-40 साल पुराने थे। सीएम मार्केटिंग एंड इंटरप्राइजेज ने यह काम किया था। इसी को देखभाल भी करनी थी। 8.70 लाख रुपए शिफ्टिंग पर खर्च हुए। संस्थान के पीआरओ डाॅ. धीरज कुमार ने बताया कि एजेंसी पर एफआईआर करेंगे।

ट्रांसप्लांट के बाद देखभाल है जरूरी

पेड़ों को बड़ा होने में 10 से 15 साल लगते हैं। ट्रांसप्लांट अच्छा विकल्प है। लेकिन इसके लिए बेहतर देखभाल की जरूरत होती है। ट्रिपल आईटी में मेंटेनेंस न होने से ट्रांसप्लांट किए गए पेड़ जीवित नहीं रह सके। -अरविंद मिश्रा, पर्यावरणविद्

