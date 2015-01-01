पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:12 साल में पहली बार नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में पड़ी गुलाबी ठंड, फिर पड़ी गर्मी, अब दो दिन में बढ़ेगी सर्दी

भागलपुर9 मिनट पहले
इस साल मौसम में लगातार तब्दीली दिखी। अमूमन नवंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह में आने वाली गुलाबी ठंड इस बार पहले ही सप्ताह में आ गई। 12 साल में पहला मौका रहा, जब रात का पारा 13-16 डिग्री पहुंचा। इससे पहले 2008 में 12.80 था। लेकिन गुलाबी ठंड दूसरे सप्ताह में गायब हो गई। तल्ख धूप निकली।

मौसम में आई इस तब्दीली ने भी रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। 2011 के बाद पहली बार ऐसा हुआ, जब नवंबर के पहले, दूसरे सप्ताह के बीच का न्यूनतम पारा 60 तक बढ़ा। अब तीसरे सप्ताह में गुलाबी ठंड पड़ रही है।

अमूमन रात का पारा नवंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह में घटता है। इस बार पहले सप्ताह में पारा 130 तक रहा। दूसरे सप्ताह में यह बढ़कर 180 तक पहुंचा।

तीसरा सप्ताह हुआ शुरू, जल्द बूंदाबांदी के आसार

इसलिए मौसम में आई तब्दीली

नवंबर के शुरुआत में पहाड़ाें पर बर्फबारी हुई। इससे माह के शुरुआत में रात में अधिक ठंड पड़ी और तापमान 130 तक पहुंचा। प्रशांत महासागर में ला लीना सिस्टम के असर से भी ठंड बढ़ी। इसलिए 7 दिन तक रात का तापमान 13-16 डिग्री के बीच रहा।

दूसरे सप्ताह में बंगाल की खाड़ी में कम दबाव का क्षेत्र बना। इससे नमी बढ़ी। माैसम वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. एसके पटेल ने बताया, मानसून की रवानगी के 2-3 दिन बाद पहाड़ाें में बर्फबारी हुई। इससे पूर्वी हवा ठंड लेकर अाई। साेमवार से पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ सक्रिय हुआ है ताे गुरुवार से ठंड बढ़ेगी।

आगे क्या?

बीएयू के माैसम वैज्ञानिक वीरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया, शहर में हवा की गति बढ़ रही है। 1-2 दिन में दिन का पारा घटेगा। ठंड बढ़ेगी। इस बीच 24 घंटे में शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 0.60 गिरा। न्यूनतम तापमान 0.30 बढ़ा है। मंगलवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 29.4 और न्यूनतम 16.90 रहा। साेमवार काे अधिकतम 31 और न्यूनतम तापमान 16.60 था।

