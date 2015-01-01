पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार चुनाव:चार जीते प्रत्याशियाें ने हार से की थी चुनावी सफर की शुरुआत, 1990 से ही चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं गाेपाल मंडल

भागलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • अजीत शर्मा, पवन मंडल और ई. शैलेंद्र भी पहला चुनाव हार गए थे

जिले के सात में चार विजयी उम्मीदवारों ने अपनी चुनावी पाली की शुरुआत बतौर निर्दलीय या छाेटी पार्टियों से लड़कर की थी, जहां उन्हें हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। गोपालपुर से जदयू के विधायक नरेंद्र कुमार नीरज उर्फ गोपाल मंडल हों या बिहपुर से भाजपा विधायक ई. कुमार शैलेंद्र।

भागलपुर से कांग्रेस के विधायक अजीत शर्मा हों या कहलगांव से भाजपा की टिकट पर पहली बार जीत दर्ज करने वाले पवन यादव। इन सबको पहले चुनाव में हार मिली थी। गोपाल मंडल 1990 से गाेपालपुर से चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। 1990 में बीजेएस के टिकट पर पहली बार चुनाव लड़े। उन्हें 13,365 यानी 12.35 प्रतिशत वाेट मिले थे। वे चाैथे स्थान पर रहे थे। 1995 में वे बड़ी पार्टियों से टिकट लेने के प्रयास में थे। बात नहीं बनी तो निर्दलीय खड़े हो गए। उन्हें 21,157 यानी 18.41 प्रतिशत वोट मिले अाैर सेकंड रनर रहे। 2000 में वे नीतीश कुमार के करीब आए और समता पार्टी से चुनाव लड़े। उन्हें 49,848 यानी 37.36 प्रतिशत वोट मिले थे। वे रनर रहे। लालू लहर के कारण रवींद्र कुमार राणा को वे नहीं हरा सके। 2005 फरवरी में उन्हें जदयू से टिकट मिला। उस बार 41,206 यानी 36.28 प्रतिशत वोट मिले। लेकिन उन्हें डॉ. आरके राणा का बेटे अमित राणा ने हरा दिया। लेकिन गोपाल ने हार नहीं मानी और अक्टूबर 2005 में हुए मध्यावधि चुनाव में गोपाल मंडल ने अमित को भारी अंतर से हराकर पहली बार विधायक बनने का सपना पूरा किया। उन्हें 48,049 वोट यानी 50.11 प्रतिशत वोटरों का साथ मिला। 2010 में उन्हें जदयू ने बरकरार रखा और 57,876 यानी 47.01 प्रतिशत वोट प्राप्त हुआ। 2015 में नरेंद्र ने 57,403 यानी 41.35 प्रतिशत वोट लाकर हैट्रिक लगाई। इस बार 75,017 वोट लाकर जीत दर्ज की। बिहपुर के ई. शैलेंद्र अक्टूबर 2005 में बीजेपी की टिकट पर लड़े। 32,842 वोट आने के बावजूद हार गए। लेकिन 2010 में वे जीत गए। उन्हें 48,027 वोट मिले थे।

2015 में 56,247 वोट लाकर भी वे हार गए। इस बार उन्होंने 72,577 वोट लाकर जीत दर्ज की। भागलपुर से हैट्रिक जीत दर्ज करने वाले अजीत शर्मा 1995 में कांग्रेस के टिकट पर बिहपुर से लड़े थे। 19,240 वोट मिले थे। वह हार गए थे। 2000 में भी बिहपुर से कांग्रेस से लड़े। 20,965 वोट मिला थे। वह हार गए थे। उसके बाद 2005 में अजीत शर्मा भागलपुर से लड़े और अश्विनी चाैबे से हार गए। 2010 में भी हार गए। लेकिन उपचुनाव में वे जीते। 2015 में भी जीते। इस बार भी जीत दर्ज की। कहलगांव के पवन यादव 2015 में निर्दलीय लड़े थे पर हार गए। इस बार उन्हें सफलता मिली।

