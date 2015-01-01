पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दैनिक भास्कर द ग्रेट पूजा उत्सव शॉपिंग एक्सपीरियंस:डायमंड रेफ्रिजरेशन में पाएं 25,990 रुपए में टीवी, फ्रिज और वाशिंग मशीन

भागलपुर11 घंटे पहले
  • शुरू करें खरीदारी और लकी कूपन से पाएं आकर्षक उपहार जीतने का मौका

आरपी रोड खलीफाबाग चौक स्थित मल्टीब्रांड इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एवं होम अप्लायंसेस का अधिकृत शोरूम डायमंड रेफ्रिजरेशन में लगन कॉम्बो ऑफर में आप 25,990 रुपए में एलईडी टीवी, फ्रिज व वॉशिंग मशीन खरीद सकते हैं। प्रोपराइटर इबरार ने बताया की लगन को देखते हुए 50 प्रतिशत तक की छूट दी जा रही है। साथ ही बजाज फाइनेंस द्वारा जीरो परसेंट ब्याज दर पर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स सामान भी उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने बताया कि यहां आप एक ही छत के नीचे इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान के मल्टीब्रांड उत्पाद खरीद सकते हैं। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उत्पाद की बेस्ट कंपनी जैसे सोनी, एलजी, संसूई, गोदरेज, वोल्टास, वर्लपूल, महाराजा, आईएफबी, आईटेल जैसी ब्रांडेड उत्पाद की खरीदारी छूट के साथ खरीदने का मौका ना जाने दें।

पूजा उत्सव से जुड़े शहर के इन प्रतिष्ठानों से करें खरीदारी

  • ड्राइवन बाय : शर्वा टीवीएस
  • पावर्ड बाय : तनिष्क
  • ज्वेलरी पार्टनर : विशाल स्वर्णिका ज्वेलर्स
  • रेस्टोरेंट पार्टनर्स : मेट्रो जायका, मेट्रो मिर्ची
  • इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स पार्टनर : मां दुर्गा इंटरप्राइजेज
  • फिटनेस पार्टनर : नियो फिटनेस
  • सर्विसेज : सप्तकृषि (बागान से मकान तक)
  • कंस्ट्रक्शन एंड बिल्डिंग : निटको टाइल्स
  • किचन एपलाइंसेज : डोकानिया एंड संस
  • एफएमसीजी : खंडेलवाल डिपार्टमेंटल स्टोर
  • इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स : मल्टीब्रांड लैपटॉप शोरूम कंप्यूटोरियम, डायमंड रेफ्रिजरेशन, कुलेंट रेफ्रिजरेशन
  • ऑटोमोबाइल : पिंकी इंजीनियरिंग वर्क्स (स्वराज ट्रैक्टर)
  • आर्किटेक्चर एंड इंटीरियर सोल्यूशन : डोर ही डोर, होम फैशन इंटीरियर शोल्यूशन
  • स्पोर्ट्स : श्री बालाजी स्पोट‌्र्स
  • लाइफ स्टाइल : स्टाइलोन फैशन

पूजा उत्सव के लकी कूपन आपको दिलाएंगे उपहार, सोना-चांदी भी जीतें
दैनिक भास्कर पूजा उत्सव से जुड़े प्रतिष्ठानों में प्रत्येक खरीदारी पर आपको मिलेगा लकी कूपन। आपकाे बस इस कूपन को भरकर वहां रखे ड्रॉप बॉक्स में डाल देना है। लकी ड्रॉ के माध्यम से कूपन निकालकर भाग्यशाली विजेताओं का चयन किया जाएगा।

विजेताओं को मिलेगा दैनिक भास्कर की तरफ से फ्रिज, वाशिंग मशीन, एलईडी टीवी, माइक्रोओवन, मिक्सर ग्राइंडर, इंडक्शन जैसे घरेलू इस्तेमाल में आने वाले ढेर सारे आकर्षक उपहार। विजेताओं को दैनिक भास्कर कार्यालय में आमंत्रित कर पुरस्कार प्रदान किया जाएगा। दैनिक भास्कर द्वारा डेनिम वर्ल्ड एवं प्लानेट फैशन और अन्य सहयोगियों के साथ मिलकर 16 अक्टूबर से 30 नवंबर तक आयोजित किए जानेवाले इस शॉपिंग एक्सपीरियंस में करें।

