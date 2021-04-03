पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Bhagalpur
  Girl Child Victim Of Rape Did Not Lose Courage, Family Also Did Not Get Lured By Money, Arapei Gets Life Imprisonment

मशक्कत:दुष्कर्म की शिकार बच्ची ने नहीं हारी हिम्मत, परिवार भी पैसे के लालच में नहीं आया, आराेपी को उम्रकैद

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 4 साल पहले बिहपुर के औलियाबाद में हुई थी घटना, केस दर्ज कराने में करनी पड़ी थी मशक्कत

यह दुष्कर्म की शिकार दस साल की बच्ची की साहस की कहानी है। घर में अकेली हाेने का फायदा उठाकर बिहपुर के औलियाबाद के 52 साल के प्रभाष चाैधरी ने चार साल पहले उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। बच्ची ने अपने माता-पिता काे घटना की जानकारी दी ताे मामले काे रफा-दफा करने के लिए उसे पैसे का लालच दिया। लहूलुहान बच्ची काे इलाज के लिए खगड़िया के अस्पताल में भर्ती करा दिया।

पंचायत के जरिए भी मामले काे दबाने की काेशिश की, लेकिन बच्ची इससे नहीं डरी। वह अपने बयान पर अडिग रही। बुधवार काे काेर्ट ने प्रभाष चाैधरी काे उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई। स्पेशल पीपी शंकर जयकिशन मंडल ने भी पीड़िता के पक्ष काे मजबूती से अदालत के सामने रखा। इस घटना के बाद बच्ची काे काफी मुश्किलाें का सामना करना पड़ा।

आराेपी ने किया था सरेंडर
इस मामले में पहले पुलिस का रवैया बेहद असहयाेगात्मक था। लेकिन जब बिहपुर में सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं ने आंदाेलन किया ताे पुलिस ने आराेपियाें के खिलाफ कुर्की-जब्ती की प्रक्रिया शुरू की। इसके बाद अभियुक्त प्रभाष चाैधरी ने पाॅक्साे काेर्ट में सरेंडर किया था। पाॅक्साे के स्पेशल पीपी शंकर जयकिशन मंडल ने बताया कि इस मामले में एक साल पहले ही फैसला आ जाता, लेकिन पटना से एफएसएल की रिपाेर्ट एक साल लेट से आई।

स्पेशल पीपी काे पुरस्कृत किया जाए
अधिवक्ता डाॅ. अजीत कुमार साेनू ने बताया कि प्रभाष चाैधरी काे सजा दिलवाने में स्पेशल पीपी शंकर जयकिशन मंडल की अहम भूमिका रही है। उन्हाेंने पीड़िता के पक्ष काे मजबूती के साथ काेर्ट में रखा। उन्हाेंने कहा कि वह अभियुक्त काे फांसी की सजा दिलाने के लिए हाईकाेर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाएंगे।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि इस केस की एफआईआर तक दर्ज नहीं हो रही थी। आराेपियाें ने केस को खत्म करने के लिए पूरी ताकत लगा दी थी। पंचायत के जरिए पीड़ित परिवार काे केस मैनेज करने का दबाव दिया जा रहा था। उन्हाेंने प्रशासन से मांग की है कि स्पेशल पीपी शंकर जयकिशन मंडल काे पुरस्कृत किया जाए।

