सेवा:जन-जन तक बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं पहुंचाएगी सरकार

भागलपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • मंगल पांडेय ने संभाला स्वास्थ्य विभाग का कार्यभार

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडेय ने कहा कि राज्य की गरीब जनता को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराना सरकार की प्राथमिकता में है। इसके लिए रोडमैप तैयार है। गांवों के स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्र से लेकर राज्य के सबसे बड़े अस्पताल पीएमसीएच तक में आमजनों को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं प्रदान करने की दिशा में विभाग प्रयत्नशील है।

जल्द ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सभी तरह के खाली पदों जैसे- विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर, डॉक्टर, पारा मेडिकल स्टाफ व नर्सों की नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री के रूप में दोबारा से पदभार संभालने के बाद गुरुवार को मंगल पांडेय पत्रकारों से रूबरू थे। उन्होंने कहा कि अस्पतालों में साफ-सफाई की व्यवस्था को और सुदृढ़ किया जाएगा। ऐसा प्रयास किया जा रहा है कि बिहार की गरीब जनता को स्वास्थ्य से जुड़ी सभी सुविधाएं राज्य के अंदर ही उपलब्ध हों, ताकि उन्हें इलाज के लिए राज्य के बाहर नहीं जाना पड़े।

आरा मेडिकल कॉलेज के लिए जमीन उपलब्ध
मंत्री ने कहा कि बिहार में मेडिकल कॉलेजों के निर्माण कार्य में और तेजी लाई जाएगी। आरा मेडिकल कॉलेज के निर्माण के लिए भी जमीन उपलब्ध हो गई है। कहा- कोरोना महामारी के नियंत्रण के मामले में बिहार पहले पायदान पर है। बिहार में मिले सकारात्मक परिणाम देश-दुनिया के लिए मॉडल है। मौके पर प्रधान सचिव प्रत्यय अमृत, सचिव लोकेश कुमार सिंह और संयुक्त सचिव अनिल कुमार स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

