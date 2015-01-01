पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महाजाम:एक का गुल्ला टूटा, दूसरे की पत्ती, तीसरे ने वाहन में मारा धक्का, नवगछिया-भागलपुर के बीच 11 घंटे जाम

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विक्रमशिला सेतु लगा जाम।
  • नवगछिया से जीरोमाइल के बीच 16 किमी लगा भीषण जाम, प्रशासन नहीं कर पा रहा है ठाेस पहल
  • जाम से बाहर निकलने के लिए छटपटाते रहे लोग, पैदल चलने काे हुए विवश

जाम की समस्या फिर विकराल हो उठी है। विक्रमशिला सेतु से लेकर शहर के विभिन्न चाैक-चाैराहे पर लोग जाम से जूझ रहे हैं। लेकिन पुलिस-प्रशासन ने इससे निपटने के लिए अब तक कोई ठाेस पहल नहीं की है। मंगलवार सुबह 7 से शाम 6 बजे तक नवगछिया जीराेमाइल से विक्रमशिला सेतु और भागलपुर जीराेमाइल के बीच करीब 16 किलाेमीटर लंबा जाम लग गया।

सुबह नवगछिया की ओर जह्नावी चाैक के पास गड्ढे में जाने से एक ट्रक का गुल्ला टूटा तो जाम लगने लगा। अभी यह ट्रक ठीक भी नहीं हुआ था कि दाेपहर 12 बजे विक्रमशिला सेतु के पाया नंबर-55 के पास गिट्टी लदे ट्रक की पत्ती टूट गई। इससे और जाम बढ़ गया। साथ ही दाेपहर 12.30 बजे भागलपुर की तरफ सेतु के पहुंच पथ पर एक ट्रक ने चार पहिया वाहन काे धक्का मारा और जाम विकराल हो उठा। इस दाैरान जाम हटाने में पुलिस लाचार दिखी। वाहनाें की लंबी कतार लग गई। जाम में फंसी बस, टेंपाे अाैर सवारी गाड़ी से लोग उतरकर पैदल ही चल पड़े। महिला व बच्चाें काे काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। एक हाथ में सामान से भरा बैग ताे दूसरे हाथ से गाेद में बच्चा लिए महिलाएं किसी तरह पुल पार करती दिखीं। पुलिस की काफी मशक्कत के बाद खराब ट्रक दुरुस्त करने में शाम हाे गई। इसके बाद धीरे-धीरे स्थिति सामान्य हुई अाैर जाम खत्म हुआ।
असर: सबौर से जगदीशपुर तक की सड़काें पर वाहनाें की कतार
विक्रमशिला सेतु पर लगे जाम का असर नवगछिया, सबौर, जगदीशपुर सहित शहर की विभिन्न सड़कों पर भी दिखा। सेतु पर शाम के 6 बजे तक जाम से लोग जूझते रहे। हालांकि बीच-बीच में वन-वे करके वाहनों की अावाजाही शुरू हुई। लेकिन राहत नहीं मिली। हालात यह थी कि लोगों को पैदल चलने में भी मुश्किल हुई। सबाैर से कहलगांव के बीच एनएच भी जाम रहा। बाइपास के रास्ते जगदीशपुर सड़क पर भी जाम की स्थिति बनी रही।

एक दर्द यह भी : जब भी ससुराल आते हैं विक्रमशिला पुल पर ही बीत जाता है समय
जीरोमाइल से लेकर विक्रमशिला पुल, जह्नावी चौक से नवगछिया तक 16 किलोमीटर तक लंबा जाम लगा रहा। पूर्णिया, कटिहार, खगड़िया, नवगछिया से भागलपुर आ रहे लाेगाें को काफी परेशानी हुई। पूर्णिया लाइन बाजार से आ रहे मनोज को अपने भाई से मुलाकात करनी थी। उनका भाई विक्रमशिला ट्रेन पकड़ने वाला था। जाम में फंसे तो ट्रेन छूटने के डर और भाई से भेंट न हो, इसलिए वे सामान लेकर पैदल ही पुल पार करने लगे। यही हाल रोहित कुमार का था। वे पूर्णिया से परिवार समेत ससुराल भागलपुर आ रहे थे। रोहित कुमार ने बताया, पुलिस की लापरवाही से अक्सर यहां जाम रहता है। जब भी ससुराल आते हैं, तो विक्रमशिला सेतु पर ही घंटों समय बीत जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि सुबह छह बजे पूर्णिया से निकलते थे। सेतु पर आते-आते दोपहर 12 बज गए।

व्यवस्था भी जाम : अब तक क्रेन भी नहीं खरीद सका है प्रशासन, उधार पर इंतजाम
जाम से निपटने को पुलिस व प्रशासन की पहले से बनाई गई व्यवस्था फाइलाें में जाम हाे गई है। विक्रमशिला सेतु पर बार-बार जाम में फंस रहे लोगों की शिकायत है कि सेतु पर वाहनों की खराबी के बाद मौके पर तुरंत पुलिस नहीं आती है। एक-दो घंटा जाम लगने के बाद पहुंचती है। सेतु पर खराब होने वाले वाहनों को हटाने के लिए भी प्रशासन के पास क्रेन नहीं है। इसके लिए प्रशासन कई बार क्रेन खरीद की बात कर चुका है, लेकिन अब तक कुछ नहीं हुआ। सेतु पर वाहन खराब होने पर किराए का क्रेन मंगवाया जाता है। क्रेन आने में समय लगता है, इतने में सेतु पर भीषण जाम लग जाता है। क्रेन का भाड़ा भी खराब हुए वाहन चालकों को देना पड़ता है। ट्रैफिक डीएसपी आरके झा ने बताया कि तीन प्राइवेट क्रेन ड्राइवर हैं, जिन्हें जाम होने पर बुलाया जाता है। उसका भाड़ा वाहन चालकों को चुकाना है।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू
ओवरलाेडिंग पर लगे लगाम पार्किंग की भी हाे व्यवस्था
भागलपुर में जाम का मुख्य कारण बढ़ती आबादी है। वाहनाें की संख्या बढ़ी, लेकिन इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर नहीं बढ़ा। सड़काें की चाैड़ाई भी नहीं बढ़ी, बल्कि अतिक्रमण ही हाे रहा है। अधिकतर गाड़ियाें काे रखने के लिए गैरेज नहीं है। लोग सड़काें पर वाहन पार्क करते हैं। जाम से निजात के लिए पुलिस व प्रशासन काे ठाेस कदम उठाने हाेंगे। कार्ययाेजना बनाकर काम करना हाेगा। शहर में जो भी वाहन खरीदे, उसे बिना गैरेज के नहीं दिया जाए। पूरी प्रक्रिया के बाद ही लाइसेंस दिए जाएं। कुछ चालक वाहन सही से चला नहीं सकते हैं, इससे भी जाम लगता है। पार्किंग व्यवस्था जरूरी है। पुलिस और वाहन चालकों के बीच बराबर बैठक होनी चाहिए। अतिक्रमण हटाने के बाद भी जाम से छुटकारा मिलेगा। जगह-जगह पर नो पार्किंग का बोर्ड लगाने से जाम से छुटकारा नहीं मिलेगा। विक्रमशिला सेतु पर जाम से छुटकारा पाने के लिए ओवरलोड वाहनों पर रोक होनी चाहिए। वाहनों पर उतनी ही लोडिंग हो, जितना भार क्रेन सह सके। क्योंकि यहां क्रेन इतने शक्तिशाली नहीं है कि वे इतने वजनी वाहनों को उठा सके।
-पीसी झा, रिटायर्ड ट्रैफिक डीएसपी

सेतु पर 25 पुलिस के जवान हैं, एक शिफ्ट में 7 पुलिस जवान रहते हैं
जाम न लगे, इसके लिए 80 ट्रैफिक पुलिस के जवान लगाए गए हैं। केवल विक्रमशिला सेतु पर 25 पुलिस जवान की तैनाती है। एक शिफ्ट में 7 पुलिस जवान रहते हैं। अधिक जाम होने पर और भी पुलिस जवान को लगाया जाता है। जाम से निपटने के लिए पुलिस मुस्तैद है। लेकिन अतिक्रमण ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को बिगाड़ रहा है। पार्किंग की व्यवस्था भी नहीं है।
-आरके झा, डीएसपी ट्रैफिक

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें