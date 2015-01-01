पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट और बमबाजी:आपसी विवाद में गनीचक में मारपीट-बमबाजी, दो जख्मी एक पक्ष ने थाने में दर्ज कराई मामले की प्राथमिकी

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
बमबाजी में जख्मी मो. लकी।
  • दूसरे पक्ष ने नहीं दर्ज कराई मामले की प्राथमिकी

गनीचक मोहल्ले में बुधवार को आपसी विवाद को लेकर दो पक्ष आपस में भिड़ गए। मारपीट और बमबाजी में दोनों पक्षों से दो लोग जख्मी हुए हैं। जख्मी मो. दानिश के पिता मो. शमीम ने मोजाहिदपुर थाने में मो. अफसार, मो. सिकंदर, मो. शाहरूख, मो. इकबाल, मो. कल्लू आदि पर केस दर्ज कराया है। दानिश का इलाज सदर अस्पताल में हुआ है।

जबकि दूसरे पक्ष से जख्मी मो. लकी का इलाज मायागंज अस्पताल में चल रहा है। अब तक उसने शिकायत दर्ज नहीं कराई है। प्राथमिकी में मो. शमीम का कहना है कि घर के बाहर आरोपी पक्ष के लोगों ने मेरे बेटे दानिश को पर रिवाल्डर, रॉड और बम से हमला कर दिया। पहले उसके साथ मारपीट की गई। फिर बम विस्फोट कर जख्मी कर दिया गया। दानिश के हाथ-पैर में बम के छींटे लगे हैं। आरोपी पक्ष के लोगों ने दानिश से 10 हजार रुपए, गले से चेन भी ले लिया। मोजाहिदपुर थाने में घटना की सूचना देकर जख्मी बेटे को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल लेकर जा रहे थे, तभी आरोपी पक्ष के लोगों ने पीछा कर रोका और केस नहीं करने की बात कहकर जान मारने की धमकी दी। इस दिन पर अफसार ने फोन कर रंगदारी भी मांगी और धमकी भी दिया था। घटना से शमीम और उनका परिवार डरा-सहमा हुआ है। उधर, दूसरे पक्ष से जख्मी मो. लकी का कहना है कि एक दिन पहले दुकान पर कुछ विवाद हुआ था, जिस कारण बुधवार सुबह में मोहल्ले में उक्त लोगों ने मारपीट की और बमबाजी की। इसमें लकी जख्मी हो गया। उसने मारपीट और बमबाजी का आरोप दानिश, उसके भाई आरिफ व 6-7 अज्ञात लोगों पर लगाया है।

