धूरी यादव हत्याकांड:हिस्ट्रीशीटर अजय मिश्रा काे हाईकोर्ट से राहत नहीं , जमानत से इनकार, कोर्ट ने निचली अदालत काे दिया आदेश-एक साल में फैसला दें

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
अजय मिश्रा- फाईल फोटो
  • रेगुलर कोर्ट चलने के बाद स्पीडी ट्रायल चलाकर होगी सुनवाई
  • हत्याकांड में चार सह आरोपियों को मिल चुकी है जमानत

केंद्रीय काली पूजा महासमिति के तत्कालीन महासचिव चिरंजीवी उर्फ धूरी यादव की हत्या मामले में जेल में बंद हिस्ट्रीशीटर अजय मिश्रा को हाईकोर्ट ने जमानत देने से मना कर दिया।

जस्टिस शिवाजी पांडेय की अदालत ने धूरी की जमानत अर्जी खारिज करते हुए निचली अदालत को आदेश दिया कि एक साल के अंदर हत्याकांड की सुनवाई पूरी करें। रेगुलर काेर्ट शुरू होने से एक साल की अवधि के अंदर स्पीडी ट्रायल चलाकर इस मामले की सुनवाई की जाएगी।

इस मामले में अब तक चार सह आरोपियों को हाई कोर्ट से जमानत मिल चुकी है। राजकुमार यादव, सुमन कुमार, किशोर कुमार और राजाराम सिंह को जमानत मिल गई है। जबकि, फरार आरोपी मिकाइल की अग्रिम जमानत अर्जी हाई कोर्ट से भी रद्द कर दी गई।

वहीं, सोनम उर्फ जुल्फिकार की जमानत अर्जी लिस्टेड है। जल्द ही उसकी जमानत पर भी कोर्ट का फैसला आ जाएगा।

बता दें कि 4 नवंबर 2019 को उर्दू बाजार में चिरंजीवी उर्फ धुरी यादव की गोली मारकर सरेआम हत्या कर दी गई थी। पुलिस ने हत्या के पीछे पुराने और जमीन विवाद का मामला बताकर 18 फरवरी 2020 को एक आरोपी मिकाइल को फरार बताते हुए 16 आरोपियों पर चार्जशीट दाखिल की।

पुलिस के मुताबिक अजय मिश्रा ने भाई की हत्या के प्रतिशोध में नाथनगर निवासी मो. जिशान व मिकाइल को भाड़े पर लेकर धूरी की हत्या करा दी। किंगपिन अजय मिश्रा को 10 दिसंबर 2019 को जमशेदपुर से गिरफ्तार किया गया था। अभी अजय मिश्रा भागलपुर जेल में बंद है।

