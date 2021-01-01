पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्दी पर लगा दाग:दो साल में हत्या, भ्रष्टाचार, अवैध वसूली के कई केस में होमगार्ड जवानों के नाम

भागलपुर38 मिनट पहले
  • आधा दर्जन होमगार्ड जवानों पर हो चुकी है कार्रवाई

होमगार्ड जवानों की वर्दी दागदार हो रही है। पिछले 2 साल के दौरान आधा दर्जन होमगार्ड जवानों को हत्या, भ्रष्टाचार, अवैध वसूली में संलिप्त पाया गया है, जिन पर विभाग के स्तर से कार्रवाई भी हुई है। सबसे अधिक होमगार्ड जवान वाहनों से अवैध वसूली में नपे हैं।

पहले जब होमगार्ड जवानों को ड्यूटी के अनुसार भुगतान होता था तो उस समय वसूली की बात समझ में आती थी, लेकिन अब तो जवानों को 24 हजार वेतन मिल रहा है। उनका पीएफ भी कट रहा है। इसके बाद भी जवान वसूली से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। हालांकि नया नियम एेसे दागी होमगार्ड जवानों को राहत देने वाली है।

वसूली, भ्रष्टाचार समेत अन्य कारणों से ड्यूटी से वंचित होने वाले होमगार्ड जवानों से संबंधित मामलों का निबटारा अब 3 माह के भीतर होगा। यानी ऐसे दागी जवानों के मामलों का संबंधित अधिकारियों को 3 माह के भीतर निबटारा कर उसमें अपना मंतव्य देना होगा। अगर 3 माह के भीतर होमगार्ड जवानों पर लगे आरोपों का निबटारा नहीं होता है तो उसे 91 दिन ड्यूटी दे दी जाएगी।

किसी भी प्रकार के आरोपों के कारण होमगार्ड जवान को ड्यूटी से पहले हटा दिया जाता है और फिर उन्हें भविष्य में छह माह, एक साल या डेढ़-दो साल तक ड्यूटी नहीं मिले, इसकी भी अनुशंसा संबंधित प्रतिष्ठान के प्रमुख कर देते हैं। इसके बाद जांच के नाम पर जवानों को ड्यूटी नहीं दी जाती है।

आरोपों के निबटारे में भी मनमाना तरीका अपनाया जाता है और जांच के नाम पर फाइलों को लटका कर रखा जाता है। लेकिन अब जांच के नाम पर मामले लटकाने से भी जवानों की ड्यूटी पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ेगा। 3 माह के भीतर आरोपों का निष्पादन हुआ तो ठीक। नही हुआ तो 91 दिन जवान को ड्यूटी दे जाएगी।

किसी भी आरोप में जेल जाने वाले होमगार्ड जवानों पर भी यह नियम लागू होगा। जवान जब भी बेल पर जेल से निकलेंगे, तब उन्हें जिला समादेष्टा ड्यूटी के लिए कमान देंगे। कई बार जेल से निकलने के बाद विभाग में भी ऐसे जवानों को दागी माना जाता है तो उन्हें ड्यूटी से वंचित रखा जाता है। बिना दोष सिद्ध हुए किसी भी जवानों को ड्यूटी से वंचित रखने का अधिकार किसी को नहीं है।
प्रमुख मामले
केस-1 खगड़िया के बंदेहरा पंचायत के पूर्व मुखिया व जदयू के जिला महासचिव राजेश कुमार रमन उर्फ पप्पू भगत की हत्या में खगड़िया जिला बल के होमगार्ड जवान बीरबल यादव उर्फ प्रवीण का नाम आया है। खगड़िया पुलिस ने एक दूसरे मामले में गिरफ्तार भी किया था।
केस-2 मकंदपुर चौक पर एनएच-31 के किनारे पुलिस कैंप में तैनात होमगार्ड जवान कारेलाल मंडल को वसूली के आरोप में एसपी ने हटा दिया था। पुलिस की जांच में आया था कि उक्त होमगार्ड जवान ने बचने के लिए राइफल छीनने की झूठी कहानी रच डाली थी।
केस-3 मायागंज अस्पताल के कैदी वार्ड से गैंगस्टर विकास झा के फरार होने के मामले में पुलिस ने दो होमगार्ड जवान सियाराम कुंवर, दीनानाथ सिंह समेत चार पुलिसवालों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया था। सारे पुलिसवालों पर कैदी से पैसे लेकर उसे भगाने का आरोप था।
केस-4 विक्रमशिला यातायात टीओपी के पास ट्रकों से वसूली करते होमगार्ड जवान सुरेश प्रसाद यादव कैमरे में कैद हुए थे। इस वीडियो के आधार पर एसएसपी ने जवान को ड्यूटी से हटा कर उसे पर जीरोमाइल थाने में केस दर्ज कराया था। वसूली की वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद डीआईजी हरकत में आए थे।

