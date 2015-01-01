पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सजी दुकानें:दरिद्रता भगाने के लिए घर-घर जलाई जाती है हुक्कापाती, दिवाली पर आज भी लोग निभाते हैं यह परंपरा

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
अद्भुत बजरंगबली के समीप सनाठी की बिक्री करता धोरैया का उमेश मंडल।
  • कार्तिक अमावस्या की रात सनाठी जलाने का चलन सदियों पुराना

(सुधीर तिवारी) कार्तिक अमावस्या की रात दीपावली में लछमी घोर दरिद्रता बाहर के उद्घोष के साथ सनाठी की हुक्कापाती मां भगवती या अन्य देवी-देवताओं के समक्ष जल रहे दीये से घर से बाहर जाकर खेलने की परंपरा यहां सदियों से चली आ रही है। सनाठी की पांच-सात अथवा ग्यारह डंठलों को एक साथ बांधकर उसके उपरी भाग में लगभग एक-एक बीत्ता का सनाटी के कुछ टुकड़े के सिरे को पकड़ कर उपरी सिरे को दीये की लौ से जलाई जाती है।

आग पकड़ते ही देवी स्थान से बाहर निकलकर लक्ष्मी घर दरिद्रता बाहर की आवाज लगाते हैं। हुक्कापाती नये कपड़े पहनकर प्राचीन परंपरा के अनुसार पगड़ी, टोपी, गमछा- तौलिया आदि से सिर ढकने के बाद ही खेलते हैं। एकत्रित होकर लोग दरवाजे पर या खुले स्थान पर इसे जलाकर तीन या पांच बार लांघते हैं और सनाठी को मुंह में सटाते हैं और पुनः अपने-अपने खेले गये हुक्कापाती को देवी के सामने रख कर प्रणाम करते हैं। बाद में अपने से बड़ों को प्रणाम कर आशीर्वाद लेते हैं।

महिलाएं भी पुराना सूप-डलिया को बजाती हैं और उसे घर से दूर जाकर फेंकती हैं। हुक्कापाती खेलने का तात्पर्य होता है कि दरिद्रता दूर कर घर में लक्ष्मी का वास हो। ज्योतिषाचार्य पंडित मनोज कुमार मिश्र का कहना है कि दीप गोधूली समाप्त होने के बाद जलायी जाती है और उसके बाद हुक्कापाती खेलते हैं। दीपावली इस बार 14 नवंबर शनिवार को है। काशी पंचांग के अनुसार अमावस्या का प्रवेश दिन के 1:49 मिनट और मिथिला पंचांग के अनुसार दिन के 2:00 बजे से है। शनिवार की रात में मां काली की प्रतिमा बिठाई जाएगी।

मान्यता : सनसनाठी जलाने से देवताओं का होता है वास

सनसनाठी इसलिए जलाई जाती है कि उसकी पवित्र रोशनी से पितर लोग अपने-अपने स्थान पर चले जाएं, ताकि घर में देवी-देवताओं का वास हो सके। असत्य पर सत्य की विजय तथा प्रकाश का पर्व दीपावली मन के ज्योतिपुंज को भी ज्ञान के प्रकाश से आलौकिक करने का संदेश देता है।

दीपावली का उत्सव प्रतीकात्मक रूप से फैले अमावस्या के अंधेरे को दूर कर उसे दीये जलाकर उजाला फैलाने के उत्सव को कहा जाता है। इस दिन हनुमान जयंती भी मनायी जाती है। दुकानों और प्रतिष्ठानों में हर्षोल्लास के साथ देर रात तक लक्ष्मी की पूजा की जाती है। शहर में कई जगहों पर सनाठी की अस्थायी दुकानें सज गई हैं। जहां लोगों खरीदारी करने लगे हैं।

