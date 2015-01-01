पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • In 15 Years, BJP Lost Bhagalpur Seat Even After Bringing The Maximum Number Of Votes, Missed The Party In Booth Management

एकजुटता की कमी:15 साल में सबसे ज्यादा वाेट लाकर भी भागलपुर सीट पर हारी भाजपा, बूथ मैनेजमेंट में पार्टी से हो गई चूक

भागलपुर40 मिनट पहले
  • कैडर वाेटराें काे घर से बाहर नहीं निकाल पाए कार्यकर्ता, जीत की चाैखट से लाैटी पार्टी

भागलपुर में भाजपा का गढ़ पिछले तीन टर्म से लगातार दरक रहा है। पिछले 15 साल में सबसे ज्यादा वाेट लाकर भी भाजपा इस सीट पर चुनाव हार गयी। भाजपा प्रत्याशी राेहित पांडेय ने हार के बाद यह बता दिया कि बूथ मैनेजमेंट से लेकर वाेटराें काे घराें से बाहर निकालने में असफल रहने के कारण चुनाव हार गए। पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के मुताबिक इस बार बूथ मैनेजमेंट के लिए प्लान ए और प्लान बी साथ-साथ चल रहा था। जिसमें कई इलाकाें में प्लान ए ताे निष्क्रिय ही रहा जबकि प्लान बी भी बेहतर परफाॅर्म नहीं कर सकी। लिहाजा वाेटराें काे घर से बार-बार आग्रह कर बूथ तक लाने जैसे कार्य हुए ही नहीं। इसलिए भाजपा के बहुत वाेटर घर से बाहर नहीं निकले। बुधवार काे दिन भर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच एक ही बात पर चर्चा हाेती रही कि यह पता हाेता कि 950 वाेट से ही हार-जीत का फैसला हाेना है ताे जाे छूटे हुए वाेटर थे, उन्हें किसी भी स्थिति में बूथ तक लाने में सफल हाे जाते। चुनाव के दिन कई ऐसे स्वयंसेवक जाे अपने दायित्व का दूसरे इलाके में पालन कर रहे थे, अपने परिवार के सदस्याें के पास ही बूथ की पर्ची नहीं पहुंचा पाए। पहले वाेटराें काे तीन से चार बार घर-घर जाकर वाेट डालने के लिए अाग्रह करनेवाले कार्यकर्ता अलग हाेते थे। उनका काम पांच साल में एक बार ही दिखता था पर वही असल काम पार्टी में माना जाता था। बूथ पर पाेलिंग एजेंट अपने पास वाेटर लिस्ट से सभी घराें के सदस्याें के नाम का मिलान करता था और वह बताता था कि किस घर से वाेटर नहीं आए हैं। इसके बाद एक टीम उनके घर जाकर वाेट डालने का आग्रह करता था। लेकिन इस बार ऐसा कुछ नहीं दिखा।

जानिये, किस साल कितने वाेट मिले और क्या रहा हार-जीत का अंतर

2005
भाजपा- 53698
कांग्रेस- 31921
कांग्रेस की हार- 21,777 मताें से

2010
भाजपा- 49164
कांग्रेस- 38104
कांग्रेस की हार- 11060 मताें से

2014 उपचुनाव
कांग्रेस- 63753
भाजपा- 46524
भाजपा की हार- 17,229 मताें से

2015
कांग्रेस- 70514
भाजपा- 59856
भाजपा की हार- 10,658 मताें से

2020
कांग्रेस- 65033
भाजपा- 64083
भाजपा की हार- 950 मताें से

