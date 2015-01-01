पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अटका मामला:चार साल में तय नहीं हो सकी स्टैंड की जगह, सड़क किनारे खड़ी हाे रहीं बसें

भागलपुर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जीराेमाइल के पास इसी तरह बस खड़ी कर लाेगाें काे चढ़ाया-उतारा जाता है।
  • बाइपास के पास स्टैंड बनाने का था प्रस्ताव पर जमीन पथ निर्माण विभाग की

साल दर साल बीत रहा है, लेकिन प्रशासन अब तक बस स्टैंड के लिए जमीन की तलाश पूरी नहीं कर सका है। जीराेमाइल के पास से बस स्टैंड 2016 में ही हटा था, लेकिन इसके बाद चार साल बीत गए। लेकिन अब तक दूसरी जगह पर बस स्टैंड का निर्माण शुरू नहीं हाे सका है। एक बार फिर जमीन का पेच फंस गया है।

दस माह पहले जिला प्रशासन ने बाइपास के आगे जगदीशपुर राेड में रिक्शाडीह के पास डेढ़ एकड़ जमीन खाेज ली थी। नगर निगम काे वहां सारी व्यवस्था करने के लिए भी कहा गया था। लेकिन वह जमीन पहले से ही पथ निर्माण विभाग की ओर से अधिग्रहित कर ली गई है। ऐसी स्थिति में वहां बस स्टैंड नहीं बन सकेगा।

हाल ही में कमिश्नर वंदना किनी की अध्यक्षता में क्षेत्रीय परिवहन प्राधिकार की बैठक में जब इसके बारे में जानकारी दी गई ताे एडीएम काे नई जगह पर जमीन खाेजने का निर्देश दिया गया। अब दाेबारा से सीओ नई जमीन की तलाश में जुट गए हैं। लेकिन अब इस साल यह काम पूरा हाेने की संभावना नहीं दिख रही है। यानी अब नए साल में ही बस स्टैंड के लिए जमीन की तलाश पूरी हाेने की उम्मीद है।

अवैध रूप से बस खड़ी करने से लग रहा है जाम

बस स्टैंड के लिए जमीन तय नहीं हाेने की वजह से गाड़ियां सड़क किनारे जहां-तहां खड़ी हाे रही हैं। जीराेमाइल से तिलकामांझी के बीच में तीन जगहाें-जीराेमाइल के पास, हवाई अड्डा के पास और जवारीपुर के पास सड़क किनारे अवैध रूप से बसें खड़ी की जा रही हैं। सड़क पर ही बस खड़ी कर यात्रियाें काे चढ़ाया-उतारा जा रहा है। ऐसी स्थिति में वहां जाम की भी स्थिति बनी रहती है।

हर बार जमीन का ही फंस रहा है पेच

जीराेमाइल से बस स्टैंड हटने के बाद पहले बुडको की ओर से स्टैंड बनाने के लिए प्राेजेक्ट बनाया गया, लेकिन उस वक्त भी जमीन नहीं मिलने के कारण मामला अटक गया। इसके बाद फिर भागलपुर स्मार्ट सिटी प्राेजेक्ट के जरिए तिलकामांझी स्थित सरकारी बस स्टैंड में प्राइवेट बस स्टैंड बनाने की भी दिशा में पहल हुई।

लेकिन परिवहन निगम की ओर से इसके लिए जमीन नहीं दी गई। इस साल की शुरुआत में फरवरी में बाइपास के पास जमीन की तलाश की गई। लेकिन वह जमीन पथ निर्माण विभाग की हाेने के कारण इस बार भी मामला अटक गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें