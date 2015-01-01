पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुस्साहस:नाथनगर में मिट्‌टी काटने से रोका तो प्राचार्य का सिर फोड़ा, हमलावर गिरफ्तार

भागलपुर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्राचार्य सीबी सिंह। जिन्हें सिर में आई चोट
  • ललमटिया में आयुर्वेदिक कॉलेज की बन रही थी दीवार

ललमटिया स्थित आयुर्वेदिक कॉलेज की बन रही दीवार से लगी मिट्टी काटने के विवाद में कॉलेज प्राचार्य डॉ. सीबी सिंह पर दीपक यादव ने जानलेवा हमला कर उन्हें जख्मी कर दिया। पासी टोला के दीपक ने डंडे से प्राचार्य के सिर पर हमला किया। इससे उनका सिर फट गया। खून से लथपथ प्राचार्य थाने पहुंचे और केस दर्ज कराया। पुलिस ने उन्हें इलाज के लिए नाथनगर रेफरल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है।

तत्काल कार्रवाई कर पुलिस ने हमलावर दीपक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। प्राचार्य डॉ. सीबी सिंह ने बताया, कॉलेज के पिछले हिस्से में 15-20 फीट की दीवार टूट गई थी। मंगलवार से इसका निर्माण शुरू करवाया। शाम 4 बजे काम देखने वे पहुंचे तो दीवार के पास से मिट्‌टी काटी जा रही थी। उन्होंने काली मंदिर के पुजारी नरसिंह बाबा कहा कि आप बार-बार मिट्‌टी कटाई कर रहे हैं। इससे दीवार की नींव कमजोर हो जाती है। इतना सुनते ही पुजारी नरसिंह गाली करने लगे। दीपक यादव भी पहुंचा। उसने प्राचार्य के सिर पर लाठी से हमला कर दिया।

जमीन कब्जा करने का लगाया आरोप
प्राचार्य ने बताया, डंडे से सिर फोड़ने के बाद खूब पीटा। हंगामे की आवाज सुनकर कॉलेज के कर्मचारी दौड़े और उन्हें बचाकर थाने ले गए। प्राचार्य ने आरोप लगाया कि कॉलेज की जमीन पर कब्जा करने के लिए मिट्‌टी की कटाई की जा रही है। धीरे-धीरे वे मिट्‌टी काटते हैं और उस जमीन को मंदिर परिसर में शामिल कर लेते हैं। पहले भी इसे लेकर विवाद हुआ था। बता दें कि कॉलेज के जीर्णाेद्धार के लिए सरकार ने दो करोड़ स्वीकृत किए हैं। इसी से निर्माण हो रहा है। मॉडल कॉलेज की स्वीकृति का प्रस्ताव भी सरकार को भेजा गया है।
लिखित शिकायत के बाद होगी आगे की कार्रवाई
प्राचार्य को इलाज के लिए रेफरल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। हमलावर दीपक यादव को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। प्राचार्य के लिखित शिकायत के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई होगी। -ओमप्रकाश, थानेदार, ललमटिया

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें