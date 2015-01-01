पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:कोरोना जांच की लंबी कतार में गर्भवतियों का फूल रहा दम, नहीं है अलग व्यवस्था

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • सदर अस्पताल में किसी भी बीमारी के इलाज से पहले कोरोना जांच है जरूरी

सदर अस्पताल में प्रबंधन ने किसी भी बीमारी के इलाज से पहले कोरोना जांच तो जरूरी कर दिया, लेकिन जांच में मरीजों की स्थिति को प्राथमिकता नहीं दी। नतीजा, गर्भवती महिलाओं को लंबी कतार में खड़ा होना पड़ रहा है। घंटों के इंतजार में उनकी परेशानी दोगुनी हो रही है।

मंगलवार को भी दो दर्जन से ज्यादा गर्भवती महिलाओं को सामान्य मरीजों की तरह ही कोरोना जांच के लिए कतार में घंटों खड़ा होना पड़ा। कई महिलाएं थक गईं तो उन्हें नीचे जमीन पर बैठना पड़ा। अब सीएस का कहना है कि अस्पताल प्रभारी से बात कर मरीजों की स्थिति देखकर कोरोना जांच में प्राथमिकता तय करेंगे। मंगलवार को गर्भवतियों को कोरोना जांच के लिए घंटों कतार में लगना पड़ा। उनके साथ आई आशा ने गार्ड से कहा कि महिलाओं को परेशानी है। 6-7 माह की गर्भवतियों के लिए अलग लाइन लगवा दें। वे ज्यादा देर खड़ी नहीं रह सकतीं। लेकिन गार्ड ने इनकार कर दिया। बता दें कि इससे पहले ओपीडी रजिस्ट्रेशन काउंटर पर लंबी कतार में लगी एक महिला के बच्चे की मौत हो गई थी।

गार्ड काे मरीजों की स्थिति देखकर प्राथमिकता देनी चाहिए। अलग लाइन लगवानी चाहिए। प्रभारी से बात कर इसे सुनिश्चित कराएंगे।
- डॉ. विजय कुमार सिंह, सिविल सर्जन

